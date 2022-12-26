USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal

Tuasivi Nomura is on the move. The USC Trojans need to improve their defense. Getting linebacker Mason Cobb in the transfer portal along with elite recruit Tackett Curtis means that other linebackers will simply have to leave.

Tuasivi Nomura knows the score. He knows how the math shakes out. He entered the transfer portal over the weekend.

As a senior safety at Centennial High in Corona (Calif.), Nomura had 91 tackles, including 7 for losses (with 3.5 sacks), plus an interception for a TD, 2 deflections, a blocked punt, and a forced fumble in 2018.

He was teammates with Gary Bryant Jr and Korey Foreman at Corona Centennial.

The 6’1 220-pound Junior was the No. 886 overall recruit in the 2019 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus.

Nomura delivered a ferocious hit near the goal line in the Trojans’ October 15 game at Utah. That was easily the most memorable moment from his 2022 season at USC. The larger reality, of course, is that Nomura wasn’t able to make those moments regular occurrences in each game he played. He will get a fresh start somewhere with a chance to build his collegiate profile.