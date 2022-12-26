ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkaCw_0jv26I6D00

Tuasivi Nomura is on the move. The USC Trojans need to improve their defense. Getting linebacker Mason Cobb in the transfer portal along with elite recruit Tackett Curtis means that other linebackers will simply have to leave.

Tuasivi Nomura knows the score. He knows how the math shakes out. He entered the transfer portal over the weekend.

As a senior safety at Centennial High in Corona (Calif.), Nomura had 91 tackles, including 7 for losses (with 3.5 sacks), plus an interception for a TD, 2 deflections, a blocked punt, and a forced fumble in 2018.

He was teammates with Gary Bryant Jr and Korey Foreman at Corona Centennial.

The 6’1 220-pound Junior was the No. 886 overall recruit in the 2019 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus.

Nomura delivered a ferocious hit near the goal line in the Trojans’ October 15 game at Utah. That was easily the most memorable moment from his 2022 season at USC. The larger reality, of course, is that Nomura wasn’t able to make those moments regular occurrences in each game he played. He will get a fresh start somewhere with a chance to build his collegiate profile.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

Ty Akabane's transfer from UCLA to USC another step in a difficult healing process

A seven-minute drive from the Akabane family home in Honolulu sits Diamond Head, a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater known for its hiking trails and spectacular views. For Ty Akabane, she knows Le’ahi’s four-mile, out-and-back hike well, particularly the oceanside stretch that over the past couple years has been therapeutic for the college golfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

So Long Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Revisiting LeBron James' 2018 free agency: Was there a better choice out there?

LeBron James was rumored to be joining the Los Angeles Lakers for more than a year before officially signing with them. This move was a little unusual compared to James’ previous free agency decisions since he was not joining an instant contender. His move to Los Angeles was more than a basketball decision, but of course, the basketball mattered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening

LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Private jet crashes outside of Hawthorne Airport

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A private jet has crashed near the Hawthorne Airport, according to multiple reports. A private jet took off from the Hawthorne Airport this evening and crashed onto Prairie Ave. after it reportedly skidded off the runway. Multiple people were on board with no injuries reported at...
HAWTHORNE, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy