Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown WineriesIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Best Pizza In Boise Secrets Exposed! Here’s The Juicy DetailsIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Mum finds ‘missing’ son in chimney after he went to go find Santa
As if Christmas weren't stressful enough for parents of young kids, one mum was left in a panic after noticing her child had gone missing. However, the concern soon turned to laughter after realising he was stuck up the chimney. Why? To try and find Santa, of course. Kierra Madison...
Horrified family expects Christmas candy — gets skull in the mail instead
It was more of a scare package than a care package. An Alaska family got the fright of their lives when they opened a parcel from relatives in Australia and discovered a skull inside. Andrea Eastley — who grew up Down Under — currently lives in Alaska with her three young kids and the clan expected their grandparents to mail them some delicious Aussie treats for Christmas. However, when the package arrived, it didn’t contain the spread of goodies they anticipated — and instead housed a skull and an array of other eerie items. Along with the skull — which...
Laughter as Man Covers Parents' Home in Gift-Wrap: 'Best Christmas Present'
"How much did you pay for all that wrapping paper?" asked one TikTok user, while another suggested Millet "Do the outside" next.
‘That’s a mistake’: Mom shamed over photo of lunch boxes for her toddlers
A mom has been shamed over the lunch boxes she packed for her small children, with many saying it’s “not enough” for growing kids. Taking to Facebook, the American woman shared a photo of the lunch she made for her three and one-year-old children. The box was packed with seaweed, cut-up slices of cheese and crackers. “This is lunch for a one and three-year-old today. Sharp Cheddar cheese, crackers, and seaweed,” the woman called Rachel wrote. Many praised the mom’s snacks, commenting the container “looks great” and “this is exactly what my three-year-old would eat.” However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. Others criticized the...
12tomatoes.com
How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat
There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Floor Jack for 2022
A good floor jack is an essential piece of equipment for anyone planning to undertake their own mechanical work or open a garage or repair company. Spare tires come with tiny, hand-cranked jacks that must support the entire weight of the vehicle on a very small area of the road.
Upworthy
Mama monkey crashes couple's wedding photoshoot and gives them a moment to treasure forever
Many people believe that their wedding day will be the happiest and most significant day of their lives. Even if the day's major aspects are imprinted in memory for all time, the minor ones might be lost with time. The wedding ceremony must be preserved in its entirety, which is why wedding photos and movies are so important. One such couple was too excited when a monkey interrupted their photo shoot, leaving them both startled and laughing. The caption read: "Monkey crashes your wedding."
Hefty Is Selling a 'Snack Scarf' to Help You Smuggle Snacks Out of Parties
Leave the party early without missing out on all the festive hors d'oeuvres.
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
12tomatoes.com
TikTok Foodie Chows Down On A Homemade Hotel Bathroom Pizza
If there’s one thing that most of us appreciate, it’s the food that we eat. Stick around any conversation for more than a few minutes, and it will quickly turn to food. It’s little wonder that food enthusiasts are so popular on social media, including TikTok. They don’t even have to necessarily enjoy eating the same type of food you do, they just need to do something unusual.
tinyhousetalk.com
32×10 Big Bertha Tiny Home Sleeps 6!
It’s always amazing how much more spacious the 10-foot-wide tiny homes feel compared to the 8-foot-wide ones, and this “Big Bertha” from Indigo River Tiny Homes is no exception. You especially feel it in the U-shaped kitchen on the far end of the tiny home. The primary...
Florida Couple Finds Missing Engagement Ring In Toilet After 21 Years
'Check your toilets when you lose things,' the married man said.
Android Headlines
The Arduboy Mini will fit in the coin pocket on your pants
The Arduboy Mini is a new handheld gaming system that’s currently available for backing on Kickstarter, and it fits into the coin pocket on your pants. This tiny little console is inspired by the design of the Game Boy and is the follow-up to the original Arduboy. A slightly larger version of the system released by creator Kevin Bates back in 2016.
12tomatoes.com
People Are Grossed Out By Viral Christmas-Themed Pizza
The good-natured battles that take place between the UK and the US online are too funny, as long as people are keeping their comments from becoming too nasty. The viral post that you are about to see had the world of Reddit reacting. We can see why and we would have been right there with them making fun of this person and their food if we had seen this at the moment. It’s okay, we are still getting our chuckles on as we speak. The Christmas-themed pizza that you are about to see is a very sad sight.
12tomatoes.com
Snickers Is Launching A Hi Protein Bar That Tastes Like Candy
You probably never thought that you would hear the words “Snickers” and “workout” in the same sentence but we are now here to change the game. If you are the type of person who likes to grab a Snickers to power through the rougher parts of your day, we are here to provide you with some of the best news possible: Snickers Hi Protein bars.
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
Fstoppers
Proof That Almost Anywhere Can Be a Photo Studio
Of course, it would all be great if every portrait photographer could afford their own studio, but that simply is not feasible for most of us. That being said, you would be surprised how little space you need to make creative, compelling, and professional portraits. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to light and shoot portraits in a small hallway.
dcnewsnow.com
Best LEGO Friends set
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LEGO Friends is a line of toys that focuses on the lives of five teenage girls: Andrea, Emma, Mia, Olivia and Stephanie. The LEGO Friends line depicts scenes from life in the fictional town of Heartlake City. These mini-dolls each have their own interests, and the LEGO Friends Sets that include their names are focused on those interests.
makeuseof.com
Tips and Tricks for 3D Printing Concrete Molds
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Makers and DIY enthusiasts have access to more materials for their projects than ever before. 3D printers make it incredibly easy to work with plastics and rubber, and materials like wood have long been a staple in this hobby. But what about concrete?
Comments / 0