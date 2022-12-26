Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers
The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
Hudson Card's Purdue transfer stuns media as ex-Texas football QB unites with Boilermakers OC Graham Harrell
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, the latest top-rated signal caller out of the transfer portal this cycle to look for an opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2023 season. Card, who announced his decision formally Monday night on Twitter, joins first-year Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters on a new-look team following the recent departure of Jeff Brohm to Louisville.
Former Penn State DB Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces transfer destination
Defensive back Jeffrey Davis Jr. is the latest Penn State football transfer to resurface with another college program. A redshirt freshman cornerback who entered one game with the Nittany Lions this season, Davis signed with Stony Brook on Thursday. Stony Brook is an FCS program located in Long Island, N.Y.,...
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
2024 Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton drops early list of recruiting favorites
Aeryn Hampton is one of the most heavily sought after 2024 prospects in Northeast Texas. The four-star cornerback recruit from Daingerfield High School gave an early verbal commitment to Texas but he has since backed off that pledge. The Longhorns remain in the running for Hampton's commitment. He also included...
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
