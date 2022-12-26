These States Are Raising Their Minimum Wages In 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Millions of Americans will see pay increases in the next year as a result of minimum wage increases in numerous jurisdictions.

A total of 27 states plan to raise the minimum wage next year, with the majority taking effect on January 1st.

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia will all boost the minimum wage by more than a dollar.

California will have the highest minimum wage in the United States, at $15.50 per hour. However, Washington, D.C. has an even higher minimum wage of $16.10, which is set to increase again in July.