On a recent trip to Washington DC, I found myself at a table with Senator Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell. We were there to present Sen. Shelby with a resolution honoring his 36 years of service to the residents of Alabama and to discuss appropriations that would benefit Alabamians in the upcoming federal spending bill.
In a 68-29 vote, the U.S. Senate approved a comprehensive spending package Thursday – with billions set to come home to North Alabama.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Communities throughout south Mississippi could begin major improvement projects soon with federal money. $47.4 million is coming to Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar and Pearl River counties from earmarks made in the federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23. An additional […]
Gov. Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson announced that DOTD ends the year successfully receiving a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
