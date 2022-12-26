ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WALA-TV FOX10

Police: 18-year-old charged after robbery attempt fails, boyfriend dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old Tennessee woman has been charged in a robbery attempt that police say resulted in the death of her boyfriend. Police say that at 1:28 a.m. last Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call in Memphis’ Westwood neighborhood, where they found a man lying on the ground outside, unresponsive.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving

A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS

