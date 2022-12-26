Read full article on original website
Police: 18-year-old charged after robbery attempt fails, boyfriend dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old Tennessee woman has been charged in a robbery attempt that police say resulted in the death of her boyfriend. Police say that at 1:28 a.m. last Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call in Memphis’ Westwood neighborhood, where they found a man lying on the ground outside, unresponsive.
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving
A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
Police: Woman, intoxicated, charged with using fake name to steal $85k Corvette
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she forged information to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say that on Thursday, a dealer at Jim Keras Chevrolet reported fraud to Memphis police when he noticed that the address on an online application raised a red flag from a previous fraudulent sale.
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
