Gainesville, FL

Where Florida stands in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Christmas

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkiSS_0jv2118u00

It comes as no surprise that Florida is nowhere to be found on the Week 8 update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

In the week since the last update, Florida played just one game, a 9-point loss to Oklahoma in Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It’s far from Florida’s worst loss of the season, but it’s going to take a significant win for the Gators to muster up any support from the Coaches Poll voters.

Currently, six SEC programs are in the top 25: No. 7 Arkansas, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10

, No.17 Kentucky, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Auburn. Missouri rounds out the top half of the conference and has 19 votes to its name.

As conference play begins, Florida has a few early opportunities to prove itself. Auburn is the next opponent on the schedule and the last game of the calendar year. A win over the Tigers on Wednesday could be the start of something, and then Florida has two very winnable games against Texas A&M and Georgia. The UGA game will also be Mike White’s return to Gainesville.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank Team Record Points Trend

1 Purdue 12-0 790 (25) –

2 Connecticut 13-0 772 (7) –

3 Houston 12-0 718 –

4 Kansas 11-1 695 –

5 Arizona 12-1 673 –

6 Texas 10-1 605

7 Arkansas 11-1 541

8 UCLA 11-2 540

9 Alabama 10-2 532

10

10-2 523

11 Gonzaga 10-3 493

12 Virginia 8-2 483 -6

13 Baylor 9-2 477 –

14 Duke 10-3 312 –

15 Wisconsin 9-2 292

16 Miami (FL) 12-1 290

17 Kentucky 8-3 280 -1

18 Indiana 10-3 213

19 Texas Christian 10-1 202 –

20 Mississippi State 11-1 169 -5

21 Maryland 9-3 96

22 Illinois 8-4 90 -6

23 Auburn 10-2 88

24 West Virginia 10-2 87

25 Xavier 10-3 79

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Marquette.

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio State 70; North Carolina 56; Virginia Tech 50; Memphis 27; New Mexico 26; Missouri 19; Iowa State 17; Kansas State 15; San Diego St. 13; Charleston 12; Arizona State 9; Southern California 7; Providence 7; Marquette 6; Saint Mary’s 5; Florida Atlantic 5; Texas Tech 4; Rutgers 4; Michigan St. 4; Utah St. 2; Iowa 2.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

