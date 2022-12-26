Stanley Titus Johnson, 95, recently of Milwaukee, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born August 26, 1927, in Stamford, Nebraska, son of the late Herbert Emmanuel and Myrtle Elizabeth (Newquist) Johnson. After graduating from North Branch High School with the Class of 1945, he attended Northwestern Bible School. Stanley proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. Following his discharge, Stanley served many years with Men for Missions in the Chicago area. On November 9, 1956, he married Helen Mary Walta at Kostner Avenue Baptist Church in Chicago. After several moves the couple settled in the Sturgeon Bay area in 1972 where the family attended the Friends Church. He worked as a mechanic for Peterson Shipbuilders until his retirement in 1990. To family, Stanley will be remembered for his tender counsel and steady demeanor. He loved his childhood years growing up on the farm near North Branch, MN, as well as wood-working and making toys for his grandkids, gardening, and thoughtful respites while fishing. To all, Stanley was a man of prayer, a devout Bible student all his years, and often taught in churches he attended and at his home in Sturgeon Bay.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO