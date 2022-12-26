Some of Travis Stangel’s earliest fishing memories involve playing in the snow on the frozen waters of Green Bay and chasing tip-ups whenever a flag popped. “My dad had me out there when I was real young – three extra lines, you know – and I could probably set a tip-up when I was four years old,” said Stangel, who today is an accomplished tournament angler, fishing guide and the new owner of the Stephenson Pier Sport & Gift Shop in Little Sturgeon.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO