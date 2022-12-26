Franklin “Frank” Bley, 93 years, of West Jacksonport, died Saturday December 24, 2022, Christmas Eve, while at home on his family farm with his dear family at his side. He was born November 6, 1929 in West Jacksonport on the family homestead of August and Lydia (Herbst) Bley. He attended Sevastopol High School before serving his country with the U.S. Army. On June 17, 1961 he married Gloria A. Haberli at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport. Together they continued operating the Bley family farm and raised their five children there. She preceded him in death December 14, 2018.

