Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Youth Recognized at Junior Holstein Convention
During the Wisconsin Holstein Association’s Junior Holstein Convention coming up in January, youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories: Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition Award winners (12 and younger). Recognized as...
Door County Pulse
DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: There’s a New Kid in Town
Some of Travis Stangel’s earliest fishing memories involve playing in the snow on the frozen waters of Green Bay and chasing tip-ups whenever a flag popped. “My dad had me out there when I was real young – three extra lines, you know – and I could probably set a tip-up when I was four years old,” said Stangel, who today is an accomplished tournament angler, fishing guide and the new owner of the Stephenson Pier Sport & Gift Shop in Little Sturgeon.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Franklin “Frank” Bley
Franklin “Frank” Bley, 93 years, of West Jacksonport, died Saturday December 24, 2022, Christmas Eve, while at home on his family farm with his dear family at his side. He was born November 6, 1929 in West Jacksonport on the family homestead of August and Lydia (Herbst) Bley. He attended Sevastopol High School before serving his country with the U.S. Army. On June 17, 1961 he married Gloria A. Haberli at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport. Together they continued operating the Bley family farm and raised their five children there. She preceded him in death December 14, 2018.
Door County Pulse
Manufacturers See Rise in Sales and Hiring
The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 13th “Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Vitality Index Study” during its recent quarterly membership meeting. The study shows that sales have recovered from 2020. “However, supply-chain constraints and lack of talent are strong concerns from companies in the region,” said Mike Kawleski, public-affairs...
Comments / 0