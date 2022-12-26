Darrell “Barky” Lee Anderson, 90 years of Ellison Bay died Thursday December 22, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska the son of the late Erick William and Thelma Marie (Freeman) Anderson. His family lived in Iowa for a time before moving to Door County around 1940. Barky attended Gibraltar Schools before entering the U.S. Army in 1950 and fought on the front lines of the Korean War with the 24th Infantry until being wounded and awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. For a time Barky sailed the Great Lakes, a job he thoroughly enjoyed, working for the Reiss Steamship company in Sheboygan until 1961. During that time sailing, Barky married Patricia Wickman on May 7, 1956 in Green Bay while his ship was in port. In 1961 he was hired by Berns Brothers Lumberyard which became Lamperts who he retired from. Barky also worked as the local constable for many years.

