Obituary: Robert J. Schartner
Robert “Bob” J. Schartner, 87 of Little Harbor in the Town of Sevastopol, died Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Cardinal Ridge in Sturgeon Bay. Bob was born April 24, 1935 to the late Louis Ludwig and Laura Mary (Haberli) Schartner in Sturgeon Bay. He graduated from Sevastopol High School and entered the United States Army.
Obituary: Beverly Mae Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay, WI and formerly of New Berlin, died on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925, in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll, he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Obituary: Genevieve (Anderson) Moore
Genevieve Moore, 102, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born September 11, 1920 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late James and Mathilda (Will) Anderson. Genevieve graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1938. She married Wilson “Bill” Moore on October 31, 1949. They lived in Green Bay and spent much of their time in Sturgeon Bay, moving permanently upon retirement in 1980. Bill passed away March 5, 1990.
Obituary: Darrell “Barky” Lee Anderson
Darrell “Barky” Lee Anderson, 90 years of Ellison Bay died Thursday December 22, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1932 in Omaha, Nebraska the son of the late Erick William and Thelma Marie (Freeman) Anderson. His family lived in Iowa for a time before moving to Door County around 1940. Barky attended Gibraltar Schools before entering the U.S. Army in 1950 and fought on the front lines of the Korean War with the 24th Infantry until being wounded and awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. For a time Barky sailed the Great Lakes, a job he thoroughly enjoyed, working for the Reiss Steamship company in Sheboygan until 1961. During that time sailing, Barky married Patricia Wickman on May 7, 1956 in Green Bay while his ship was in port. In 1961 he was hired by Berns Brothers Lumberyard which became Lamperts who he retired from. Barky also worked as the local constable for many years.
Obituary: Joanne B. Peterson
Joanne B. Peterson, 69, of Ellison Bay, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 24, 2022 surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer. She was born March 21, 1953 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Dorothy (Melvin) Pluff and Stanley Tesnow. Joanne attended Gibraltar High School. She owned and operated Parkside Inn with her husband, Stuart. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being a grandma to her three grandkids, Abbie (18), Brady (13), and Riley (8). Her favorite activities were to have campfires with the grandkids in the summer and watch Ellison Bay sunsets.
Obituary: Adeline (Haberli) Zak
Adeline (Haberli) Zak, 92, of Sturgeon Bay died on December 23, 2022. She was born in Egg Harbor to Joseph and Ida (Stern) Haberli on June 12, 1930. Adeline graduated from Gibraltar High School and continued her education at Door County Normal School to become a teacher. Adeline taught two years in Juddville, grades 1 through 8. On June 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, Harry A. Zak and they enjoyed the ups and downs of their union for 71 years. Together they created four wonderful children whom they devoted their love to unconditionally.
Obituary: Michael Brian Tucholski
Michael Brian Tucholski, of Sturgeon Bay, died at home with family at his side on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a 2-month cancer diagnosis. Mike was 74 years old. He was born December 22, 1947 in Milwaukee and served his country for four years in the United States Air Force and then for another four years in the Air Force Reserves. Mike was a Vietnam Vet.
Obituary: Stanley Titus Johnson
Stanley Titus Johnson, 95, recently of Milwaukee, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born August 26, 1927, in Stamford, Nebraska, son of the late Herbert Emmanuel and Myrtle Elizabeth (Newquist) Johnson. After graduating from North Branch High School with the Class of 1945, he attended Northwestern Bible School. Stanley proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. Following his discharge, Stanley served many years with Men for Missions in the Chicago area. On November 9, 1956, he married Helen Mary Walta at Kostner Avenue Baptist Church in Chicago. After several moves the couple settled in the Sturgeon Bay area in 1972 where the family attended the Friends Church. He worked as a mechanic for Peterson Shipbuilders until his retirement in 1990. To family, Stanley will be remembered for his tender counsel and steady demeanor. He loved his childhood years growing up on the farm near North Branch, MN, as well as wood-working and making toys for his grandkids, gardening, and thoughtful respites while fishing. To all, Stanley was a man of prayer, a devout Bible student all his years, and often taught in churches he attended and at his home in Sturgeon Bay.
Sister Bay Seeks Trustee
Sister Bay is looking for someone to fill a vacant seat on the village board. Mary Lyons resigned at the Dec. 20, 2022 meeting because she has moved out of the village. Any village resident interested in an appointment to fill Lyons’ term, which expires in April 2024, should contact Village Administrator Julie Schmelzer with a letter of interest and biography/resume by Jan. 10, 2023. Items can be emailed to [email protected].
Sunshine Resources Bestows Awards
When Sunshine Resources of Door County held its 49th awards dinner Dec. 14, it honored the following recipients: Robert Quinones as the Ambassador of the Year; Zach Wanke, Day Service Participant of the Year; Sasha Hagen, Employment Services Participant of the Year; Peter Van Braemer, Sunflower Cottage Participant of the Year; Kinect M1, Community Partner of the Year; John Koski, Volunteer of the Year; Tonya Vogel, Staff Recognition Award; and Mike and Karen Nelson, Making a Difference Legacy Award. The Philanthropist of the Year award recipient chose to remain anonymous.
PODCAST: Inside Bjorklunden with Tom McKenzie
When Lawrence University found a new director for its Door County campus, Bjorklunden, it brought home a familiar face. Tom McKenzie talks to Myles Dannhausen Jr. about returning to the county where he co-founded the Pulse and how locals can get to know the 441-acre campus south of Baileys Harbor.
Write On Offers New Programs
Write On, Door County is introducing several free programs in January. Memoir Monday is a one-hour creative lab intended to encourage senior citizens to chronicle their life stories. Volunteer facilitators will guide participants through prompts designed to get them started and inspire them to put their memories into writing. Sessions...
Those We Lost in 2022
A legendary coach, beloved teachers, a seminal artist, and a chronicler of local history are just a few of the people we said goodbye to in 2022. Door County lost a community activist, enthusiastic volunteer and supporter of the arts when Francha Barnard died in July at age 76. She retired to the peninsula in 2005 and became a poet, immersing herself in the peninsula’s literary scene. Read more>>
Two Ice Fishers Rescued Near Sturgeon Bay
The ice had barely formed over the past week, but already an ice-fishing rescue took place off the bay of Green Bay in Door County on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, when the Southern Door Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard delivered two ice fishers to safety near Sherwood Point Lighthouse.
Aging Resource Fair in Sister Bay
The NWTC Learning and Innovation Center in Sister Bay is hosting a free Lunch & Learn: Aging Resource Fair on Jan. 12, 11 am – 2 pm, to bring together local resources that are available to serve seniors’ transportation, health care, independent-living and other needs. Classes include Alzheimer’s...
YMCA Book Club Selects Upcoming Reads
Join the YMCA’s Page Turners Book Club in the new year for food, friends and great conversations. The club – held monthly on the last Thursday, 11:45 am, at the YMCA Program Center, 1900 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay – is free to everyone, and no registration is necessary.
Door County New Year’s Events
It’s time to put a bow on 2022 and look forward to 2023!. Sister Bay will be the place to be Saturday night. If weather allows, the Teresa K. Hilander Community Ice Rink will be open for skating, with bonfires, concessions and fun at the rink, plus a big fireworks display at 8 pm.
Wild Things: There’s a New Kid in Town
Some of Travis Stangel’s earliest fishing memories involve playing in the snow on the frozen waters of Green Bay and chasing tip-ups whenever a flag popped. “My dad had me out there when I was real young – three extra lines, you know – and I could probably set a tip-up when I was four years old,” said Stangel, who today is an accomplished tournament angler, fishing guide and the new owner of the Stephenson Pier Sport & Gift Shop in Little Sturgeon.
Realtors Make Holiday Donation
Every year, as part of its holiday celebration, the Door County Board of Realtors collects donations of food and toys. This year, the organization was able to fill two cars with gifts and give more than $700 in cash, checks and gift cards to the Door County Toys for Tots program, as well as deliver a plentiful donation to the Lakeshore CAP food pantry.
Yearlong Fun for Birders
A fun bird-recognition game for all bird lovers is coming in January. At the beginning of each month, images of a common bird – taken by avid bird photographer John C. Walch – will be posted on the Bird City Algoma Facebook page, along with details about the bird’s common and scientific names, where and when to spot it, a physical description and interesting characteristics.
