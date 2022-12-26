Read full article on original website
Related
claytoncrescent.org
Where to get water Thu. 12/29
The Clayton County Water Authority will distribute bottled water at a single location today, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro, at the rear entrance of the W.B. Casey water Resource Recovery Facility. Water distribution will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies run out, to accommodate people...
claytoncrescent.org
Broken pipes shut down government buildings
The deep freeze that ruptured water mains around Clayton County also has shut down several government buildings that had been empty over the holiday break. The Clayton County Water Authority says many buildings that were vacant over Christmas also had pipes burst because no one was there to drip the pipes. That has added to the systemwide problems, CCWA said.
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Thousands of water bottles handed out as Clayton County neighbors still don’t have water
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Communities in the metro Atlanta area announced plans to host water distribution events for a second day amid water system issues. The City of Forest Park hosted the event on Tuesday in the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot on Forest Parkway. Channel 2′s Steve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
claytoncrescent.org
PHOTOS: Water distribution in Clayton County
The Clayton Crescent visited water distribution sites throughout Clayton County on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the people who got bottled water directly to thousands of local residents while crews continued to repair broken water mains. All photos by Robin Kemp/The Clayton Crescent:
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton officials: Water returning slowly
6:33 p.m.: CORRECTION: six, not seven, apartments with leak issues per CCWA. 5:48 p.m.: County bringing water to Deer Creek Mobile Home Park residents; ADDS comments from mobile home park residents. Clayton County officials say that water service is being restored, but that some areas are still experiencing low or...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
atlantanewsfirst.com
College Park crews hand out non-drinking water as many still have no running water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, fire crews in College Park handed out non-drinking water to residents who still do not have running water. The jugs of water will allow many to use the bathroom inside their own homes. “And now we have some options to flush our...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
claytoncrescent.org
Water woes, subfreezing temps
Although temperatures have risen about 20 degrees since Christmas Eve, the thermometer is still below freezing Christmas night, and people around the county are reporting low or no water pressure. A Clayton County Water Authority employee told The Clayton Crescent that the outages “mainly are affecting the northern part of...
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
Clayton County warming station to operate additional days
Clayton County will operate a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Road, in Riverdale through noon ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
1 dead, 4 first responders hurt after 2 teens fall through ice while playing on frozen Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after the two boys feel through an icy Kennesaw lake they were playing on Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Kennesaw...
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Comments / 0