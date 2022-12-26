ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Where to get water Thu. 12/29

The Clayton County Water Authority will distribute bottled water at a single location today, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro, at the rear entrance of the W.B. Casey water Resource Recovery Facility. Water distribution will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies run out, to accommodate people...
JONESBORO, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Broken pipes shut down government buildings

The deep freeze that ruptured water mains around Clayton County also has shut down several government buildings that had been empty over the holiday break. The Clayton County Water Authority says many buildings that were vacant over Christmas also had pipes burst because no one was there to drip the pipes. That has added to the systemwide problems, CCWA said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

PHOTOS: Water distribution in Clayton County

The Clayton Crescent visited water distribution sites throughout Clayton County on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the people who got bottled water directly to thousands of local residents while crews continued to repair broken water mains. All photos by Robin Kemp/The Clayton Crescent:
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton officials: Water returning slowly

6:33 p.m.: CORRECTION: six, not seven, apartments with leak issues per CCWA. 5:48 p.m.: County bringing water to Deer Creek Mobile Home Park residents; ADDS comments from mobile home park residents. Clayton County officials say that water service is being restored, but that some areas are still experiencing low or...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Water woes, subfreezing temps

Although temperatures have risen about 20 degrees since Christmas Eve, the thermometer is still below freezing Christmas night, and people around the county are reporting low or no water pressure. A Clayton County Water Authority employee told The Clayton Crescent that the outages “mainly are affecting the northern part of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments

ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
ATLANTA, GA

