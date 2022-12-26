Read full article on original website
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
How to Use the csplit Command to Split Files on Linux
csplit is a popular Linux command-line utility used to split the contents of a file into two. The file you need to alter must be a text file with a ".txt" extension.
How to Configure Microsoft Word to Always Open Email Attachments in Reading View on Windows
Microsoft Word comes with a lot of security features that protect your computer from malicious files. One of these options allows you to open all email attachments in Word's reading view by default.
How to Install and Configure Jenkins on Ubuntu
Jenkins is the most sought-after tool used for automating software development. The automation software allows you to easily integrate various DevOps stages in your project. Jenkins...
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
How to Host an App on Docker Registry
A Docker registry is a system that stores and distributes Docker images. There are many images hosted on a registry hub. One image can have multiple versions, each identified by a different tag.
9 Ways to Open the Print Management Tool in Windows 11
The Print Management tool is a free built-in program on Windows that helps you manage your printers and print jobs. The application offers a convenient interface for managing printing queues, printer drivers, and preferences.
How to Install Kali Linux on Windows
Kali Linux is the primary Debian-based Linux distribution used for information security purposes such as security research, penetration testing, password cracking, and more. It is mainly used by white hat or ethical hackers to test the integrity of a system or a network.
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
8 Ways to Fix "There Are No Startup Items to Display in the Task Manager" Error on Windows
While using the Windows Task Manager, you may suddenly come across an error message that reads, "There are no startup items to display in Task Manager." It's a confusing error message, but don't fret; it's very easy to fix.
How to Change the Time Zone Settings on Windows
Although you can configure Windows to set the correct time zone based on your location, there may be times when you want to change the time zone manually. If you're traveling or need to reflect a different time zone for work, changing your time zone on Windows takes little effort.
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
How To Fix A Backwards Compatibility Error On Xbox Series X
One of the Xbox platform's biggest selling points is its deep backwards compatibility library, allowing you to natively play hundreds of titles dating all the way back to the original Xbox. Whether you want to relive Sam Fisher's glory days in "Splinter Cell" or catch up on "Dead Space" before the sequel arrives, Xbox gamers appreciate Microsoft's commitment to keeping the classics alive. And they're not just playable – some will look and perform even better than you remember.
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
How to Fix “Not Enough USB Controller Resources” Error on a Windows Computer
Being able to connect USB devices plays an important role when it comes to using your computer. So it's inconvenient any time Windows shows the "Not enough USB controller resources" error.
What to Do When Windows Cannot Find PowerShell
PowerShell is a handy tool that lets you automate tasks, troubleshoot various errors, and manage a variety of Windows settings. But what if it suddenly goes missing from your computer?
Windows 7 is powered by 5 MHz CPU. The only way to start is drama
A developer managed to run Windows 7 by a fraction of the processing power that Microsofts system requires. This operating system could be used in a computer with a CPU with a 5 MHz clock speed and no less than 128 MB of ram (ie well known as a refined potato in telecommunications). Windows 7 does not look like you were watching Ntdevs on film.
