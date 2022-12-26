Read full article on original website
How to Open the Calculator in Windows 11
Whether you need to make a quick calculation or a complex equation, the Calculator app built into Windows 11 can help you get it done quickly and easily. In this article, we will show you how to open Calculator in Windows 11 so that you can start using it right away.
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
How to Open the Control Panel as an Administrator in Windows
Have you ever wanted to run the Control Panel as an administrator on Windows? Doing so can give you access to certain configuration options that would otherwise be unavailable. This article will show you how to quickly and easily open the Control Panel with administrative privileges in any Windows version. Let's get started.
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
How to Configure Microsoft Word to Always Open Email Attachments in Reading View on Windows
Microsoft Word comes with a lot of security features that protect your computer from malicious files. One of these options allows you to open all email attachments in Word's reading view by default.
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
How to Set Up a Mobile Hotspot on Windows 11
In today's digital age, almost everything we do on our devices depends on being connected to the internet. If you're unable to get online from your primary device for some reason or another, you'll want to try connecting through a device already connected to the internet.
8 Ways to Fix "There Are No Startup Items to Display in the Task Manager" Error on Windows
While using the Windows Task Manager, you may suddenly come across an error message that reads, "There are no startup items to display in Task Manager." It's a confusing error message, but don't fret; it's very easy to fix.
How to Install Kali Linux on Windows
Kali Linux is the primary Debian-based Linux distribution used for information security purposes such as security research, penetration testing, password cracking, and more. It is mainly used by white hat or ethical hackers to test the integrity of a system or a network.
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu
In search of a good PDF reader for your Ubuntu system? Foxit PDF Reader is easy to install and works fantastically with PDF documents on both Ubuntu and its derivatives.
How to Fix “Not Enough USB Controller Resources” Error on a Windows Computer
Being able to connect USB devices plays an important role when it comes to using your computer. So it's inconvenient any time Windows shows the "Not enough USB controller resources" error.
How to Use the csplit Command to Split Files on Linux
csplit is a popular Linux command-line utility used to split the contents of a file into two. The file you need to alter must be a text file with a ".txt" extension.
What to Do When Windows Cannot Find PowerShell
PowerShell is a handy tool that lets you automate tasks, troubleshoot various errors, and manage a variety of Windows settings. But what if it suddenly goes missing from your computer?
How to Merge or Delete Duplicate Photos on Your iPhone
There are some iOS features you didn't even know you needed, and this is definitely one of them. iOS 16 has an innovative trick up its sleeve that allows you to merge all duplicate photos and videos within a couple of taps.
How to Fix the "Printmanagement.msc Not Found" Error on Windows
Print management on Windows is a central way to manage your printers and printing options. You can use print management to control which users have access to printers, as well as set printing preferences such as paper size and quality. However, sometimes you may find the print management console missing from your computer. In most cases, the problem occurs after updating Windows to the latest version.
8 Ways to Fix the Windows Desktop When It Turns Pink or Purple
One day, you try accessing the Windows desktop and find out that it has turned pink or purple. In most cases, this issue is caused by incorrectly connected cables or outdated display drivers. In some instances, it might be caused by various other things such as malware.
What Is Dynamic Lock on Windows? How to Use it
Windows Dynamic Lock is one of those nifty features that are buried in settings, so not a lot of people know about it. Once you enable it, the feature automatically locks your computer when you walk away from it.
How to Install and Configure Jenkins on Ubuntu
Jenkins is the most sought-after tool used for automating software development. The automation software allows you to easily integrate various DevOps stages in your project. Jenkins...
How to Run Task Manager as an Administrator in Windows 11
Task Manager is an important Windows tool that allows you to monitor the applications and processes running on your computer. It also provides access to vital system information, such as RAM usage and CPU temperature.
