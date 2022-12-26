Read full article on original website
Immaculate Reception video shows very little of famous NFL play
Weird, how things turn out. While it’s likely the most famous and most replayed replay in NFL history, it’s not very good. It’s unclear, grainy. It shows little and proves nothing. Yet it remains with us, always. And the unexpected passing of Franco Harris, last week, still doesn’t mean that it’s in need of much introduction. “I was a 22-year-old NBC production assistant that day in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Weisman, who would ascend to become NBC Sports’ Executive Producer. “I was in charge of graphics — just getting the score right plus down-and-distance. “We couldn’t miss that Franco Harris catch. We were prepared....
Chargers' Bosa returns to practice for 1st time in 3 months
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games. Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months. Bosa took part in 15 practice snaps after he was designated to return from injured reserve. The seventh-year linebacker has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I have a big smile on my face any time somebody mentions Joey. I know what it brings to this team,” Hill said.
Top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama talks about teams tanking for him
At 19 years old, Victor Wembanyama of France is seen as a generational NBA Draft prospect. He’s drawn rave reviews
Hardy's talent stood out on Lakeland's dominating defense
LAKELAND — Coaches raving about Rolijah Hardy's athleticism has been a constant throughout his high school career. Winter Haven basketball Tyrone Woodside immediately had Hardy playing a major role in basketball during his freshman year, and former football coach Charlie Tate raved about Hardy's football potential at the beginning of his sophomore year. ...
West Ranch 'saves season' in 25-point comeback win over Notre Dame at Classic at Damian
The Wildcats won 65-61 in overtime
Devin Carter, Providence race past Butler for sixth straight win
Devin Carter scored a game-high 21 points as Providence overwhelmed Butler in Indianapolis on Thursday night, cruising to a 72-52
Kelly Oubre Jr. Leaves Game vs Thunder with Hand Injury
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. exited tonight's game with a left hand sprain - an injury that he's dealt with since the early part of the week. Oubre did not play in the team's loss to Golden State on Tuesday and was initially listed as doubtful for tonight's game against Oklahoma City but was upgraded to available after shootaround.
