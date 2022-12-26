ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, three, in remission after brave leukaemia battle now given just days to live

By Gina Kalsi For Mailonline
 3 days ago
A little girl who is in remission from leukaemia has been given days to live after she developed a complication following a bone marrow transplant.

Porsha Williams, three, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in September 2021, and has spent every day in Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff since.

Porsha, from Merthyr Tydfil, had her last chemotherapy treatment in November 2021 and has been in remission since.

But following a bone marrow transplant in January, she was diagnosed with graft versus host disease - where white blood cells in the donated bone marrow attack other cells in the body.

It is caused when donated cells - referred to as the graft - see the body's cells as foreign.

Many cases of the disease can be treated successfully according to medical experts, but some can cause severe and possibly fatal damage to the organs.

Porsha's mother Chloe Williams, 22, said she has been told that the damage caused to her daughter's lungs is fatal.

A week ago, she was told Porsha had around three days to live, but she is still fighting from her hospital bed where Ms Williams, Porsha's father Jamie, her one-year-old sister Maemae, and grandparents Lynda and Lian were able to spend time with her on Christmas Day.

'It's attacked her eyes, her gut, her bladder, her skin has gone up red and is peeling,' Ms Williams told WalesOnline.

'I've phoned Great Ormond Street Hospital and asked them if they can help because Cardiff and Bristol have run out of options. I've got to prepare myself for it, no matter how hard it is.

'I've done everything I can for her, all I can do now is share her story of how she fought the biggest fight for 15 months.

'She's a super hero and every person who has helped her along the way is a super hero too.'

The mother-of-two said nothing could have prepared her for the news of her daughter's prognosis.

'Honestly I'm gobsmacked. Heartbroken. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. We just want people to realise how amazing she's been - and how amazing it is that she's still fighting.

'You can see she is very poorly now. She can speak, she's just really tired. We are working as a team to get through it and taking each day as it comes.'

Porsha is now on a breathing machine, and her parents said they 'can't thank staff at the hospital enough' for their efforts looking after her.

Both of their children were in intensive care at the hospital at the same time. Maemae, who had Down Syndrome and required brain surgery in March, also spent November until March at Noah's Ark.

Remembering Porsha before her diagnosis, Ms Williams continued: 'She was a bright, bubbly, normal child who was a real daddy's girl - always has been a daddy's girl, and who loved playing in the garden and colouring.

'She was the happiest little girl, the happiest thing you'd ever met. Since she came here she's not been the same child - she doesn't want to play.

'We bought her a phone for Christmas to put a smile on her face and she doesn't want to play with that.

'We couldn't do anything really [on Christmas Day] - we just sat down and opened a few toys with her and her sister, and she was smiling. But it certainly wasn't the Christmas we wanted or hoped for.'

Now heading into her sixteenth month at the hospital, Ms Williams said she is hoping for a miracle that someone can come forward with a treatment that can help Porsha.

She added: 'I'd love to go home and run away sometimes, but we know this is where she needs to be. We've been in the Ronald McDonald house opposite and it's been really lovely there - we'd be lost without it.

'They've been brilliant - I can't fault the help she's had. We're very young parents and we just wanted to be there for our kids.'

Laurie Johnston
2d ago

God bless you all. I am so sorry to hear you are going through this. It’s sad when children have to suffer like this; God only knows why. I will pray that she is saved by God’s Grace. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. 🙏🏻🫂♥️💕

Gerald Skowronski
2d ago

Sorry I lost my friend at16She was the best.Leukemia at 16I still remember her telling me she had it 1970Hadn’t a clue what that was.She was beautiful Never complained She said it straight out like I was supposed to knowGerry I have leukemia!I only asked for a kiss I felt stupefied I didn’t know what that wasI wanted to marry her.Gone too early 52 years now😞

Michelle Nuss
1d ago

Dear Porsha Williams,I pray the Lord gives you more time on earth. If He does not, and 3 years is the time He ordained for you, do not fret. Take the Lord’s hand, and let Him lead you into His Kingdom. In Heaven, there is no pain. You will be embraced in God’s love. Reunited with the loved ones who went before. 🍭From,Michelle Nuss

