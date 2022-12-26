ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers currently 3.5-point underdogs to Ravens

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, the cliche about throwing out the records really is true. This is the best rivalry in the AFC and one of the best in all of the NFL. That’s why the line in this game is always close.

Currently, Tipico Sportsbook has the Steelers as 3.5-point road underdogs, which makes sense. In the last five matchups, neither team has won a game by more than five points.

Earlier in the season the Steelers and Ravens squared off in Pittsburgh with the Ravens coming out on top 16-14. The Ravens are already in the playoffs and the Steelers are fighting to stay in the hunt. Pittsburgh is one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now with a 5-2 record over the past seven games and seems to have improved in several areas since losing to the Ravens earlier in the season.

