Everybody knows the cycle of New Year’s resolutions. You begin the year motivated and excited. Ready to change your life for the better, you create a laundry list of all the habits you are going to build this year. You commit to start exercising again, quit drinking so much soda and read more books. The first few weeks of the year begin with herculean effort and monk-like vigilance as you faithfully carry out your resolutions. However, as work resumes and life renews its demands, you begin missing days and fall back into your old routines.

1 DAY AGO