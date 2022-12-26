A roundtable playlist of homegrown highlights from WXPN Local host John Vettese and contributors Abdur Rahman and Paige Walter. As the final weeks of 2022 drew to a close, our Philly resident music enthusiasts and experts convened at WXPN studios to reflect on the music from our community we loved over the past 12 months. The result is the December 13th, 2022 episode of WXPN Local, where host John Vettese was joined by Abdur Rahman and Paige Walter spent most of the two-hour show playing their favorite Philly music of the year, and talking about why they loved it. Listen to the show above, and check out a rundown of what they played and why they loved it below. For more, head further down the post for an expanded Best of 2022 Philly playlist on Spotify.

