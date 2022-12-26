Read full article on original website
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Philadelphia soul pioneer Thom Bell dies aged 79
Pioneering producer and songwriter Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, Rolling Stone reports. No cause of death was given. Credited on some of the most indelible hits of the 1970s, including tracks by the Delfonics, the Stylistics and the Spinners, as well as Elton John’s 1979 track Mama Can’t Buy You Love, Bell was known for bringing the sound of Philadelphia soul into the mainstream, along with producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.
What Makes Neil Young’s Voice Irresistible
The cover of Neil Young’s fourth album, Harvest, is the color of unbleached muslin, lending a mellow vibe to a pleasant, if not groundbreaking, work. Yet as the author Sam Inglis puts it, “Harvest is the only Neil Young album that has found its way into the record collections of people who don’t have record collections.” It was the best-selling album of 1972—and of Young’s career—with four-time platinum sales in the U.S. Its first single, “Heart of Gold,” is his only bona fide hit and quickly became his signature song, a staple of rock and pop radio. Fifty years after Harvest’s arrival, Reprise has put out a deluxe reissue that includes previously unreleased documentary footage.
KRQE News 13
Ken Mahren plays original song ‘The Last Whale’
During the late 80s and early 90s, Ken Mahren performed professionally, selling thousands of CDs and even having his music featured in a documentary about lake Champlain. An instrumentalist, Ken’s talent showcases the guitar in its purest form. He has decided to pick the guitar back up for a special performance. Ken Mahren played his original song “The Last Whale”, on New Mexico Living.
xpn.org
WXPN Best of 2022: The year in Philly Music
A roundtable playlist of homegrown highlights from WXPN Local host John Vettese and contributors Abdur Rahman and Paige Walter. As the final weeks of 2022 drew to a close, our Philly resident music enthusiasts and experts convened at WXPN studios to reflect on the music from our community we loved over the past 12 months. The result is the December 13th, 2022 episode of WXPN Local, where host John Vettese was joined by Abdur Rahman and Paige Walter spent most of the two-hour show playing their favorite Philly music of the year, and talking about why they loved it. Listen to the show above, and check out a rundown of what they played and why they loved it below. For more, head further down the post for an expanded Best of 2022 Philly playlist on Spotify.
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees
Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
The Song Mick Fleetwood Wished Christine McVie Had Written for Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood wished Christine McVie had written a certain song for Fleetwood Mac.
Dave Grohl And Famous Friends Cover Randy Newman On Final Night Of Hanukkah
Tenacious D, Beck, and Karen O were just part of the all-star ensemble.
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
Jeremiah Green: What to know about the drummer and co-founder of rock band Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Here's what to know about his family life, career with Modest Mouse and upcoming activities.
Santana Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Over the course of 26 albums, Carlos Santana and his namesake band have withstood and embraced a bevy of stylistic shifts, from the psych rock and Latin rock they famously displayed to the half-million patrons at Woodstock, to jazz rock and jazz fusion in a different phase, straight-up AOR in another and an unlikely move to radio pop on their biggest-selling record, released three decades after their debut. It's been quite a career, and it continues on.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
