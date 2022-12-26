ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice for 1st Time Since Shoulder Injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Hurts appeared "somewhat limited" in Thursday's practice, which comes as little surprise as he's just beginning to work his way back to the field.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?

Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation

The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report's betting crew needed to jump back on the positive side with their wagers, and they delivered with a record above .500 in time for the holidays. They opened the previous week with the right call on a slight underdog and finished with the correct pick on a road favorite. Now, the group aims to lead you to some new-year earnings in Week 17.
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett

Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 17

If you're reading this column, then odds are you are one win away from fantasy football's ultimate prize. For starters, congratulations. Making the playoffs at all is often a truer test of skill and fantasy knowledge than having success in them. That you have done both merits a backslap. Secondly,...
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
