Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Big Ten's Kevin Warren Is 'Top Candidate' to Be Next Bears President/CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is considered a "top candidate" to be the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Bears are expected to make a decision "in the upcoming weeks," Thamel added. Chicago later denied the report, saying it had "not set...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins RB Mostert 'Shocked' Tua Tagovailoa Has Concussion but 'Kind of Made Sense'
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert admitted he was surprised to learn Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Mostert said he was initially "shocked" when he learned about the diagnosis, but he added it "kind of made sense" after watching how Tagovailoa looked at the end of the game.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice for 1st Time Since Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Hurts appeared "somewhat limited" in Thursday's practice, which comes as little surprise as he's just beginning to work his way back to the field.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Hypothetical Derek Carr Trade Packages After QB Benched for Jarrett Stidham
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been benched in favor of backup signal-caller Jarrett Stidham for a Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, putting his future with the franchise into question. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the Raiders are benching Carr "in part to preserve his...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report
With Derek Carr Benched, Where Do the Raiders Go from Here?
Smack dab in the midst of his prime and with elite talent at his disposal at wide receiver, left tackle and running back, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a 2022 season to forget. In fact, it was his worst since he was a rookie in 2014. Carr's abysmal...
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation
The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 17 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report's betting crew needed to jump back on the positive side with their wagers, and they delivered with a record above .500 in time for the holidays. They opened the previous week with the right call on a slight underdog and finished with the correct pick on a road favorite. Now, the group aims to lead you to some new-year earnings in Week 17.
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Semifinals and NY6
The end is near. Bowl games are winding down, and the college football schedule will soon be a blank slate. That's a tough pill to swallow. There's no questioning that. But we have an enormous slate of games to watch (and wager on) before we get there, and that's precisely what we will do.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Bleacher Report
Joey Bosa Designated to Return from IR by Chargers After Surgery on Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve and will hit the practice field Thursday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a torn groin in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in three games before going on the shelf.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 17
If you're reading this column, then odds are you are one win away from fantasy football's ultimate prize. For starters, congratulations. Making the playoffs at all is often a truer test of skill and fantasy knowledge than having success in them. That you have done both merits a backslap. Secondly,...
Bleacher Report
Kayshon Boutte Entering 2023 NFL Draft After Previously Deciding to Stay at LSU
Kayshon Boutte is heading to the 2023 NFL draft after all. The LSU wide receiver announced Wednesday that he is declaring for the draft. ESPN's Field Yates noted he previously planned on returning to the Tigers but has since changed his mind. It was already known that Boutte would not...
Bleacher Report
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
Bleacher Report
Report: Josh Dobbs to Be Titans' QB over Malik Willis vs. Cowboys with Tannehill Out
The Tennessee Titans will reportedly start Josh Dobbs for Thursday night's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys over rookie Malik Willis, according to Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork.com. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed the news. It will be Dobbs' first NFL start. The Titans selected Willis in the third round of...
Bleacher Report
1 Prospect from Each Team in College Football Playoff with the Most to Gain
The College Football Playoff is the culmination of monthslong work for the players on the field, the coaches who prepared them and even the scouts who traversed the country evaluating the young men for the 2023 NFL draft. "For me, just watching our guys give it their very best every...
Comments / 0