Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama water systems making progress to restore service

Water systems around the state are continuing to make progress in restoring service after unseasonably low winter temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and spiked usage. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, even as daytime weather has edged back into warmer territory. The effects are being felt from the Shoals to the Black Belt.
AL.com

‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama

As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
WSFA

First Alert: Risk for strong storms next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let this article serve as an early heads up for the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a chance of some strong to possibly severe storms depending on how the system evolves. Currently there is no official severe...
AL.com

How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?

The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
apr.org

Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply

The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
wbrc.com

Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
AL.com

ADEM to Alabama water customers: Stop dripping faucets

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is advising water customers to avoid dripping faucets as cities across the state struggle to restore water supplies this week. Slow-dripping water faucets can help prevent pressure buildups from freezing pipes when outside temperatures drop below freezing. Ahead of plummeting temperatures this weekend, many...
WSFA

Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being urged to stop dripping their faucets as soon as temperatures rise above freezing. While the drip can help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it’s creating another problem; the excessive water loss is straining many public water systems’ ability to provide services.
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide

If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
WHNT-TV

North Alabama Road Conditions

The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. The roads around North Alabama are finally starting to clear but state officials are still encouraging people to take it slow on the roads. Family Loses...
southarkansassun.com

$400 Boost for Alabama: Payments Coming Soon for Residents!

Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
Atmore Advance

Alabama Power states rate hike

Alabama Power officials announced recently a rate increase to begin in January 2023. External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said the rate increase is driven by compliance with federal requirements as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions. “These federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the...
