DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022
2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms. Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors. Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways,...
Hans Peter Dietz
Hans Peter Dietz, 89, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 4, 1933, in Mayen, Germany to Peter J. and Margaretha (Schmalkoke) Dietz. He married Norma Foster, in Urbana, IL, in 1963. He later married Jacqueline Kelsey on December 17, 1977, at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Urbana, IL.
City Snow Routes Reminder
The recent winter weather is a good reminder that during this time of year, Greenville residents should be ready for the possibility of a snow emergency declaration being issued. This is usually done when over two inches of snow are received, requiring snow plows to come out and clear the...
County Board Changes Meeting Times
The Bond County Board took action recently to change the starting time for its meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. Newly elected board member Jeff Rehkemper said his work schedule made it difficult for him to attend the meeting at 9 a.m. He also felt a meeting later in the day would be better for citizens of the county.
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday …. Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What You Are Doing About...
Joanne M. Anderson
Joanne M. Anderson, age 85, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 2, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville with Father Jeffrey Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville. The family will receive friends from 3p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville and from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at the Church. For those who desire, memorials in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Greenville Public Library, or to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Women’s Giving Initiative), at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home or at the Funeral. Mass intentions are also appreciated.
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
Freeburg, Illinois issues water conservation advisory
FREEBURG, Ill. – People who live in Freeburg, Illinois, are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to a statement from the village, the SLM water plant is at low water-storage levels due to the freezing weather. Customers should hold off on washing their vehicles, take showers...
2022 in Review: Legends Sled Art Hill on Dumpster Lids
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
Norma L. Brandt
Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age. Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Gateway Arch reinstating mask mandate on Tuesday, Dec. 27
Masks will once again be required for all visitors and staff at the Gateway Arch starting Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Collinsville Hosts 38th Annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic Tournament This Week At Vergil Fletcher Gym
COLLINSVILLE - Vergil Fletcher Gym and its annex gym will be the site for some of the best basketball to be seen in the St. Louis area starting Wednesday when the 38th annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic starts bright and early at 10 a.m., continuing all three days until the tournament's final Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
