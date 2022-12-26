The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO