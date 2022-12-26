Read full article on original website
County Board Changes Meeting Times
The Bond County Board took action recently to change the starting time for its meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. Newly elected board member Jeff Rehkemper said his work schedule made it difficult for him to attend the meeting at 9 a.m. He also felt a meeting later in the day would be better for citizens of the county.
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022
2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms. Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors. Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways,...
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
Top Macoupin County stories of 2022
Voters recently cast their ballots for Sheriff, County Treasurer, and County Board Members in Districts 4, 6 and 7. They also voted in the State wide election, deciding the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Comptroller, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, and voting on and amendment to the Illinois Constitution during the Nov. 8 Mid-Term election.
Freeburg, Illinois issues water conservation advisory
FREEBURG, Ill. – People who live in Freeburg, Illinois, are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to a statement from the village, the SLM water plant is at low water-storage levels due to the freezing weather. Customers should hold off on washing their vehicles, take showers...
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
AFHM Chili & Soup Supper January 6
The annual chili and soup supper at the American Farm Heritage Museum is set for Friday, January 6, from 4 to 8 PM at the museum near Greenville. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 4-10. Kids three and under eat free. The meals include all...
Hans Peter Dietz
Hans Peter Dietz, 89, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 4, 1933, in Mayen, Germany to Peter J. and Margaretha (Schmalkoke) Dietz. He married Norma Foster, in Urbana, IL, in 1963. He later married Jacqueline Kelsey on December 17, 1977, at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Urbana, IL.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
Norma L. Brandt
Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age. Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Recycling Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be collecting used, real Christmas trees for the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Project. The Corps of Engineers, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, uses these trees to provide effective and economical fish habitat at Carlyle Lake. Christmas trees...
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
Godfrey racer and Alton High student competing in Tulsa
Godfrey's Eric Braundmeier is among the more than 300 entries in this week's Tulsa Shootout for Micro racers. His week got off to a fast start with a win in the first race of the event on Tuesday night in the winged division.The Outlaw Wing is locked into a qualifier so Braundmeier will race that Friday.
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
Taylorville PD asking for public assistance in gaming shop B&E
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the...
Dieterich and Teutopolis Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
The following was released on the Dieterich Fire Facebook Page:. At approximately 4:45 pm on 12/24/22 the Dieterich Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District was called in for auto Aid for the report of a structure fire on the corner of Vine and Section Street in Dieterich. Upon...
