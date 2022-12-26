Read full article on original website
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama
A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday night. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama State Route 176 near DeKalb County Road 325, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Arrest made in shooting that killed one, injured two on Jefferson Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. Smith was shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW shortly before 2:00 a.m. A woman and a teenager were also injured. The Birmingham Police Department said 21-year-old...
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
87-year-old woman killed in Christmas crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle car crash Christmas night Sunday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Claudette Autry, 87, was driving on Interstate 59 when her Mercury Grand Marquis collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by a man from Michigan. Autry was not wearing a […]
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
Investigators seize more than 150 catalytic converters from Tuscaloosa home; 58-year-old charged
A Tuscaloosa man is facing multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation turned up more than 150 catalytic converters at his home. Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, was taken into custody early Wednesday by the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Following Hudson’s arrest, investigators...
Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer Police have made an arrest in the Christmas Day homicide of Clay Parker, 41. Investigators said he was stabbed to death in the 1700 block of 6th Alley. Timothy Searcy, 34, has now been charged in the case. He's being held with no bond under...
Man jailed, held without bond in deadly Christmas day stabbing in Bessemer
Formal charges have been filed against the man accused in a fatal stabbing Christmas day in Bessemer. Timothy Searcy, 34, is charged with murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker. Both men were residences of ARC of Bessemer, a reentry program – or halfway house – for former...
Bibb County family loses home to fire just days before Christmas
BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family of eight is rebuilding their lives after fire completely destroyed their home just a few days before Christmas. The Brent Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the residential fire off Bearcreek Road at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a mobile home fully involved, resulting in a […]
Suspect charged in deadly shooting during family argument at southwest Birmingham home
A suspect has been charged in last week’s deadly shooting at a west Birmingham home. Birmingham police on Tuesday said Clinton Tyrone Ruffin, 40, is charged with murder in the Thursday slaying of 37-year-old Orlando Ruffin. West Precinct officers responded to the home in the 2200 block of Beulah...
UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested in connection to shooting death of relative
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his relative that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 40-year-old Clinton Tyrone Ruffin was arrested for the death of Orlando Ruffin, 37, of Birmingham, in the 2100 […]
Police make arrest in recent Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is in jail after his arrest in the shooting death of Charles Edward Smith Jr. in Birmingham. Smith was found shot Monday in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest. A woman and a teenager were also injured. Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department...
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
