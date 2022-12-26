ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water

The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Water main breaks causing damage to Annie Malone center, greater demand for plumbing services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the aftermath of extreme temperatures across the Metro, a crisis is now beginning to burst through homes and buildings. “It’s cold. It’s devastating. When I woke up this morning, I did not expect this,” said Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services. “It’s just heartbreaking because we’re a crisis center, and people come to us when they’re in crisis.”
BELLEVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Overnight Walkerville Structure Fire Contained to a Single Room

Two Greene County fire departments had to fight a fire in a crawl space of a home near Walkerville during overnight hours Sunday. The White Hall Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire at a 11:22PM Sunday to a residence in the 500 block of Walkerville Road, approximately one mile south of the hamlet of Walkerville in rural Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Lake Raymond New Year’s Fireworks

After four years off, Lake Raymond Estates, just west of Greenville on the frontage road, will be hosting the “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll Revival & Fireworks Show” at midnight on New Year’s Eve, Saturday night, December 31. The event will feature a musically choreographed 12-minute...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Regional School Board Candidates

The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
BOND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Electrical fire causes minor damage to Centralia home

Centralia City Firemen say an electrical problem started a small fire underneath a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Poplar late Tuesday morning. One of the occupants, Salvador Serrans, found the fire that was in the electric wiring. It was reached by taking off the underpinning and removing smoldering insulation and particle board. There was no damage inside.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Freeburg, Illinois issues water conservation advisory

FREEBURG, Ill. – People who live in Freeburg, Illinois, are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to a statement from the village, the SLM water plant is at low water-storage levels due to the freezing weather. Customers should hold off on washing their vehicles, take showers...
FREEBURG, IL
wgel.com

Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day

Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
GREENVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County

Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
ALTAMONT, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

