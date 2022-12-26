Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
wgel.com
Joanne M. Anderson
Joanne M. Anderson, age 85, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 2, 2023, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville with Father Jeffrey Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville. The family will receive friends from 3p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville and from 10a.m. to 11a.m. at the Church. For those who desire, memorials in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Greenville Public Library, or to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Women’s Giving Initiative), at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home or at the Funeral. Mass intentions are also appreciated.
FOX2now.com
Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday …. Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What You Are Doing About...
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
wgel.com
Norma L. Brandt
Norma L. Brandt passed away at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 88 years of age. Mrs. Brandt was born in Marvell, Arkansas on February 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey V. and Nancy E. (Delaney) Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies, such as tending to her flowers, working in her garden, and fishing. She loved listening to music and would spend hours listening to Daniel O’Donald DVDs. As a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, Norma loved sharing her belief and hope with others. Mrs. Brandt was happiest when she was surrounded by her grandkids and taking them on adventures. She will be sadly missed by all.
wgel.com
Emma I. Jones
Emma I. Jones, 97, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., at Hillsboro Rehab & Nursing in Hillsboro, IL. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Family and friends will meet at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate.
myleaderpaper.com
Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2
A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
advantagenews.com
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
Freeburg, Illinois issues water conservation advisory
FREEBURG, Ill. – People who live in Freeburg, Illinois, are being asked to conserve water until further notice. According to a statement from the village, the SLM water plant is at low water-storage levels due to the freezing weather. Customers should hold off on washing their vehicles, take showers...
wgel.com
Hans Peter Dietz
Hans Peter Dietz, 89, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 4, 1933, in Mayen, Germany to Peter J. and Margaretha (Schmalkoke) Dietz. He married Norma Foster, in Urbana, IL, in 1963. He later married Jacqueline Kelsey on December 17, 1977, at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Urbana, IL.
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
wgel.com
DeMoulin Attendance Tops 1,000 for 2022
2022 was another very good year for the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The museum honors past and present employees of DeMoulin Brothers and features lodge initiation devices and band uniforms. Curator John Goldsmith reported once again museum attendance topped 1,000 visitors. Goldsmith stated that in a lot of different ways,...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
wgel.com
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
