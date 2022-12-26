Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
No Fire, But Lots Of Steam At South O’Brien High School On Christmas
Paullina, Iowa — The Paullina Fire Department had a busy Christmas weekend. After extinguishing a large fire with the help of several departments early on Christmas Eve Day, they were called to check on a fire alarm at the school on Christmas night. Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells us...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
agupdate.com
Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving. The first calves were expected at Christmas. The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19. Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co.,...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Company Puts Out Burning SUV In Eagles Club Parking Lot
Sheldon, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a morning fire in Sheldon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged to 411 Park Street (Highway 18) at about 8:30 a.m. for the report of a vehicle fire. He...
kicdam.com
Jackson County Home Destroyed By Friday Fire
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– A fire claimed a home in Heron Lake early Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Heron Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
KELOLAND TV
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
kiwaradio.com
A $15 Carbon Monoxide Detector Could Be A Life-Saver
Le Mars, Iowa — The wintery weather is forcing most Iowans to spend more time indoors, and with furnaces, fireplaces and space heaters running, there’s a serious risk from an odorless, colorless gas. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper strongly recommends carbon monoxide detectors in all...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
more1049.com
Clay County Sheriff Tallies Calls Received During Winter Storm
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Despite all of the warnings from the national weather service, local media, road crews, and law enforcement, motorists still went out during the storm. KICD News asked Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling to compile the number of emergency calls his agency received. A check of the log shows dispatchers got 82 calls between Friday and Sunday, the bulk coming in during Friday’s blizzard. Seven were for accidents, and 57 were for vehicles that had entered the ditch.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
gowatertown.net
Deadly Sioux Falls fire under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Saturday morning structure fire in Sioux Falls has been proven to be deadly. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue at 2:45 Saturday morning. The first arriving crews found a storage shed in...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
