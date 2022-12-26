The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO