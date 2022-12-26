Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
Where 3 disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their prison sentences
ST. LOUIS — The federal Bureau of Prisons has determined where three disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their sentences after they pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who was sentenced to nearly four years...
St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill
About 440 families in St. Louis will receive $500 a month for 18 months
southernillinoisnow.com
Junction City man charged with failure to register as violent offender against youth
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been charged in Marion County Court for failure to register as a violent offender against youth. Ronald Melton of Madison Street in Junction City was arrested on the charge on Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is accused of not registering since April 2022.
edglentoday.com
Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office Conduct Death Investigation Of Male Found In Unincorporated Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation of an adult male, that was found deceased Wednesday morning. Earlier Wednesday morning, an adult male was reported missing by a family member to the Troy Police Department. At about 10:57 a.m.,...
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
wgel.com
Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County
Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
wgel.com
Trial Date Set In Greenville Murder Case
A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man charged with a February 10 murder. Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, faces 10 counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of Laquita M. Sullivan of Greenville. Last week in Bond County Circuit Court, action was taken to...
KMOV
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police Department names officer and telecommunicator of the year
The Salem Police Department has named its officer and telecommunicator of the year. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says Salem High School Resource Officer Craig Vierra was named officer of the year. “He does an excellent job and works well with the teachers and administrators and the kids have really become...
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
