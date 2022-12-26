ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

wgel.com

Regional School Board Candidates

The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
BOND COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County

Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County

Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
ALTAMONT, IL
wgel.com

Trial Date Set In Greenville Murder Case

A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man charged with a February 10 murder. Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, faces 10 counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of Laquita M. Sullivan of Greenville. Last week in Bond County Circuit Court, action was taken to...
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police Department names officer and telecommunicator of the year

The Salem Police Department has named its officer and telecommunicator of the year. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says Salem High School Resource Officer Craig Vierra was named officer of the year. “He does an excellent job and works well with the teachers and administrators and the kids have really become...
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
CAHOKIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

