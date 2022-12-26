Read full article on original website
Broncos-Chiefs Week 17 Betting Preview
Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs still have their eyes on securing the top seed in the AFC. Ultimately, the Chiefs need the Bengals to defeat Bills at home in Week 17 to clear a path to win out and jump Buffalo in the overall standings.
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
A full slate of sports is on the schedule to round out the year. The college football postseason is heating up, with the New Year’s Six on the docket, while the NFL regular season enters its final stretch as teams look to lock up playoff berths. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks NFL Future, What He's Learned about OSU
With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.
WATCH: SVP Explains Bloody Tuesdays, Talks Searels and Much More
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran didn't take long to impact the Georgia roster. He was as close to a "five star" coming out of high school as a center ever could be. The nation's No. 1 ranked center, but it when you talked to the college coaches recruiting him at the time, it was far more about landing the person that is Sedrick Van Pran than the football player.
Week 16 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Reaches Top-5 Status
Trevor Lawrence hasn't just proven to the Jacksonville Jaguars that they have a franchise quarterback on their hands. Instead, he has given the Jaguars something they have never had in their entire team history.
NBA Awards Watch: Who Is Leading the MVP Race?
With the Christmas Day slate in the rearview and 2023 just a few days away, the NBA season is officially kicking into high gear. While teams are peeling back the layers of their identity with each week, award cases are starting to be made for players and coaches across the NBA.
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Drake London's 'Opposite' Mindset Has Falcons 'Really Excited'
Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London has opened eyes with his on-field performance and physical tools, but he's impressed coach Arthur Smith with how he's wired - and only continues to prove himself each week. Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London has always been different.
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in...
