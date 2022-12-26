Read full article on original website
Ohio State Fire Marshal investigating Newcomerstown fire that killed 6 people
The Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating after a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
wtuz.com
Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
Heating methods eyed in Newcomerstown fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
WHIZ
Morgan Co. Fatal Fire
The Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department announced that two people were killed in a structure fire Tuesday. Several departments responded to the scene including the Stockport Fire Department and Beverly Volunteer Fire Department. Also involved were the McConnelsville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff, Ohio Fire Marshal’s office and Ohio State...
WTAP
whbc.com
whbc.com
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
wtuz.com
Basement Fire in Strasburg
Mary Alice Reporting – Strasburg fire crews were on scene for over two hours Monday night. This was for a confirmed structure fire that was called in just after 8 pm, on State Route 212, in Beach City. Firefighters, according to information posted on the Strasburg department’s Facebook page,...
whbc.com
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
