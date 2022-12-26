ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHNML_0jv1jhh100

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.

Fresh off eggnog hangovers, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap all of the action from the holiday weekend, from a tightly contested Cowboys-Eagles game, to the Packers staying very alive in the NFC playoff hunt and the Tennessee Titans' late-season collapse.

At the end of the show, they react live to the news that the Broncos are moving on from Hackett after less than a season and talk about what the next head coach needs to do to redeem the career of Russell Wilson.

2:05 Philadelphia Eagles 34, Dallas Cowboys 40

8:55 Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20

19:00 Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

26:55 Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14

31:45 Detroit Lions 23, Carolina Panthers 37

38:25 Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18

41:15 New York Giants 24, Minnesota Vikings 27

48:15 Washington Commanders 20, San Francisco 49ers 37

51:50 Seattle Seahawks 10, Kansas City Chiefs 24

53:55 Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

56:30 New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

57:45 Atlanta Falcons 9, Baltimore Ravens 17

60:15 Las Vegas Raiders 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

64:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16 (OT)

67:15 Denver Broncos 14, Los Angeles Rams 51; Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Bold Week 17 predictions: Who will surprise in the fantasy football championship?

Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the fantasy playoff semifinals. Which will come to pass in Week 17?. In three of Jared Goff's last four games, he's passed for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. He is an absolute lock to hit those marks in Championship Week against an outrageously soft Chicago defense, a group that's allowed 26.2 points per game and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The Bears have no hope of containing Detroit's loaded receiving corps. Goff is about to deliver a top-three positional finish at the best possible time. — Andy Behrens.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 17: Running Back rankings

If you're vying for a fantasy championship and have Christian McCaffrey on your team, you must be liking the matchup presented to him in Week 17. Our analysts sure do, as you'll see in their weekly positional rankings. The Las Vegas Raiders, after all, are a bottom-10 unit in total defense and one of fantasy's friendliest matchups for running backs, surrendering 23.1 points per game to the position.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
143K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy