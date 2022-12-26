Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
semoball.com
Jackson defense adjusts, wins big over Oran in quarterfinal
Oran pulled out all the stops to slow down an eccentric Jackson offense early, but Jackson’s pace proved too much as the Indians rolled to a 75-35 win in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday night at the Show Me Center. The Eagles manipulated a tall,...
kbsi23.com
SEMO 2023 women’s tennis schedule released
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The 2023 spring schedule for the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Champion Southeast Missouri women’s tennis team has been released and includes 15 matches with four at the John C. Bierk Redhawks Tennis Complex. SEMO opens play with two matches in Columbia, Mo., on Jan....
kbsi23.com
Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
kbsi23.com
Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
KFVS12
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight.
Historic Dexter Gymnasium built in 1940 was designed by a self-taught architect
Dexter Gymnasium, Dexter, Missouri.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.
KFVS12
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two cities in Pemiscot County are under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo. In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory for customers in Hayti and Hayti Heights.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
KFVS12
Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged. “Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.
kbsi23.com
Some southern Illinois counties reporting elevated COVID-19 transmission level
(KBSI) – As you gather with your loved ones this holiday season, the Southern 7 Health Department wants to reminds Illinoisans that some counties are reporting an elevated transmission level for COVID-19. Johnson and Massac counties are reporting high levels while Pope and Pulaski are reporting medium levels. Shawnna...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Eve drive-by shootings in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale 'appear to be targeted,' deputies seeking information
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards grants to 5 partner agencies
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Food Bank awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process. “Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors...
KFVS12
Injunction hearing on moving Scott County Sheriff’s Office canceled
Jackson Fire and Rescue said the Missouri State fire Marshal was called in to investigate, because it was a commercial fire and the high dollar amount of items lost/damaged. According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Benton Ky. Police:...
kbsi23.com
Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
radionwtn.com
Union City Fire Department Busy Over Holiday
The arctic blast made for a long, tough holiday weekend for the Union City Fire Department. “We made six calls on Christmas Eve, which is typical, and fourteen on Christmas Day, which is not,” according to Fire Department officials. “All told, we responded to two motor vehicle collisions,...
Comments / 0