ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Sikeston cruises past Lutheran-St. Charles in St. Dominic Tournament

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament with an 84-69 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles on Tuesday night at St. Dominic High School. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt South on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Jackson defense adjusts, wins big over Oran in quarterfinal

Oran pulled out all the stops to slow down an eccentric Jackson offense early, but Jackson’s pace proved too much as the Indians rolled to a 75-35 win in a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday night at the Show Me Center. The Eagles manipulated a tall,...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

SEMO 2023 women’s tennis schedule released

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The 2023 spring schedule for the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Champion Southeast Missouri women’s tennis team has been released and includes 15 matches with four at the John C. Bierk Redhawks Tennis Complex. SEMO opens play with two matches in Columbia, Mo., on Jan....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Dexter Gymnasium built in 1940 was designed by a self-taught architect

Dexter Gymnasium, Dexter, Missouri.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two cities in Pemiscot County are under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo. In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory for customers in Hayti and Hayti Heights.
HAYTI, MO
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards grants to 5 partner agencies

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Food Bank awarded a total of $10,000 to five of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area. The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process. “Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
radionwtn.com

Union City Fire Department Busy Over Holiday

The arctic blast made for a long, tough holiday weekend for the Union City Fire Department. “We made six calls on Christmas Eve, which is typical, and fourteen on Christmas Day, which is not,” according to Fire Department officials. “All told, we responded to two motor vehicle collisions,...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy