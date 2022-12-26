Dexter Gymnasium, Dexter, Missouri.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.

DEXTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO