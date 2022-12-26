ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
MARION, SC
2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
Crews respond to house fire in Socastee area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed in part of the Socastee area Wednesday as crews responded to a house fire. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Socastee Boulevard and Everette Street just after 8 a.m. As of 9:25 a.m., HCFR said the fire had been placed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
Georgetown street reopens after deputies conduct search

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a street it temporarily shut down while their officers executed a search warrant has reopened. Deputies said their Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams were conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street at approximately 9 a.m. and had blocked off that portion of the street during the search.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Police: Shots fired at Mullins home, cars day after Christmas

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who riddled a Mullins family’s home and cars with bullets the day after Christmas. Two sedans and a home on Magnolia Court were struck with over a dozen bullets Monday night, police said. According to the report, one...
MULLINS, SC
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crash blocked 2 lanes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash congested traffic Tuesday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. The wreck happened in the area of Coventry Boulevard and the Highway 17 Bypass. All lanes have been re-opened. South Carolina Department of Public Safety has reported injuries, however, details are limited at this...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
2 arrested, charged in months-long Georgetown Co. drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A street in Georgetown was blocked Wednesday morning while law enforcement teams executed a search warrant. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team responded to the 200 block of Cleland Street. During the search, agents found suspected cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

