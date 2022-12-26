ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike

(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
RadarOnline

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Fears West Will Try To 'Assassinate Vladimir Putin' & 'Start Nuclear War' Over Conflict In Ukraine

Top Russian officials recently shared a series of 2023 predictions that include the West assassinating Vladimir Putin and launching a nuclear war over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sergei Lavrov, who currently serves as Russia’s foreign minister under Putin, made the shocking predictions this week as Russia prepares to begin the new year.“Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous officials’ from the Pentagon actually voiced threats to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact a threat of an attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov claimed.“If such ideas are really pondered by...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...

