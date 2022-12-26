ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

HAYS, Kan. ( KSNF/KODE ) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks.

On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal cancer, after a hospital worker at Hays Medical Center caught him vaping marijuana. Bretz said he has been vaping, as well as eating THC paste with bread, to relieve symptoms of his condition, since being hospitalized roughly three weeks ago.

Bretz is in the final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer and told The Wichita Eagle that he most often lies ‘flat on his back’ in his hospital bed and can’t stand up without being assisted. Bretz told the Kansas City Star that his doctor told him to use whatever was necessary to relieve his pain, including products containing THC — the active ingredient in cannabis.

Police told Bretz that his vaping device could potentially be a fire hazard, due to the presence of oxygen in the room. In many vaping devices, puffing activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge or reservoir for inhalation.

Bretz was cited for drug possession and is set to appear in court after the new year on January 2nd, 2023.

Medicinal cannabis is illegal Kansas, despite 68% of state residents supporting state-sanctioned medical marijuana access, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). Idaho and Nebraska also ban the practice.

Comments / 13

Kim Thurber
2d ago

They don't have meds (however they are expensive) to relieve the pain? What's wrong with using up what he already was using and it worked. At this stage of his disease what does it really matter as long as he's comfortable?

Reply(1)
8
James John
1d ago

I don’t know about everyone else but I feel safe now that this crime has be discovered and dealt with. Real humanitarian work right there. Way to go ‘Merica!!

Reply
5
Michelle Bigler
2d ago

That is just horrible to treat a terminal person that way. Simply for trying to ease his pain on his DEATHBED

Reply
10
 

