ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama WR Agiye Hall enters transfer portal after a season at Texas

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDCwH_0jv1howW00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has announced via Twitter that he has, once again, entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will likely be heading to his third program in just as many years.

Hall originally joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. After one season with appearances in three games, in which he had four receptions for 72 yards, he entered the portal. His departure from Tuscaloosa was met with criticism from Alabama fans and he was vocal in responding online.

He decided to transfer to Texas, where he’d join former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. In one season with the Longhorns, he had one catch for seven yards in three appearances.

There’s no telling where the wide receiver will continue his college football career, but we can almost certainly cross off Alabama and Texas from the list of potential programs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Hall’s journey, as well as other former Alabama players now in the transfer portal.

List

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama

Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson

Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Commitment From Transfer Tight End

Alabama picked up a commitment from a top transfer portal target on Tuesday in C.J. Dippre, a standout tight end from the University of Maryland. Dippre chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dipree visitied Ohio State in an official capacity on December 18. Five days later, InsideMDSports author Jeff...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard

Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Lockwood locked in at Alabama for spring semester

After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
postnewsgroup.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction

If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy