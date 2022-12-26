ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama landed in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iCSL_0jv1hkPc00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will wrap up the 2022 football season when they face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Coach Saban and his players made the trip to New Orleans on Monday to begin their week of preparation for the Wildcats.

Soon after landing in the Bayou State, coach Saban would step to the podium and address the media.

Here is a complete transcript of everything the seven-time national championship-winning head coach had to say after the Alabama football team plane landed in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl matchup.

Opening statement

“I hope everyone’s enjoying a very special holiday season. And I hope you continue to enjoy the holidays. We’re certainly looking forward to the opportunity that we have here in New Orleans in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against a very good opponent, maybe one of the best matchups in any game this year outside the playoffs. So I have a lot of respect for our opponent.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the Sugar Bowl, the city of New Orleans, the hospitality that we’ve always received when we’ve been here, all the folks at the Sugar Bowl who worked so hard to make this event one of the most special bowl games that anybody could be involved in.

“So we’re excited about the opportunity. Players have had a really good attitude about how they’ve approached the game and the days we worked in Tuscaloosa. So hopefully we can get back to that later today and get ready to play a great football game.”

Just want to ask about Bryce [Young] and, obviously, Will [Anderson]. We talked about it last week. What has the presence been -- we haven't talked in a few days -- with them here, over the holidays and then coming into New Orleans and being part of the team?

“I think both guys have been tremendous leaders on our team. They’re both captains on our team. I think they feel sort of a responsibility to being a part of the team and have a tremendous amount of respect for their teammates, which I think probably weighed into their decision to play.

“I do think that both guys see the fact that you really create value for yourself when you play football. There are a lot of guys out there that would say, ‘I’m not playing because I’m going to get ready for the draft.’ Well, how do you get better ready for the draft by playing in a game against good competition?

“And I think both those guys certainly realized that. And we’ve done everything that we could do as an institution to minimize the risk for them to play.

“And I think it’s a great example for college football that guys that are special players who have had great seasons and have won numerous awards choose to continue to play and support their team.”

You've been in this situation in the Sugar Bowl a couple of times in the past where you weren't playing for the championship and you lost both times. What were lessons learned about how to approach a game like this in a program where you're used to playing for a championship?

“Well, we’ve been in the playoffs, I think, since 2010. This may be the second time we haven’t been in the playoffs. I may be off a game or two by that.

“It sort of becomes the standard that is the goal of everybody in the organization, everybody in the program to actually have an opportunity to play in the playoff and how do you sort of change that mindset to create value for yourself and your team and your teammates by getting motivated to play against what’s always been a really good team when you play in the Sugar Bowl and go out and play winning football.

“I like the attitude that this team has had up to this point. Hopefully, we can continue to build on that and have positive momentum going into the game and go out and play a good game and execute well. But I think everybody has to respect who you’re playing and what it’s going to take to be able to do that.”

How can you tell your team is ready to play before the game, or is that something you won't find out until the game actually starts?

“I think that sometimes you have a feeling by how the players prepare, what their focus is in meetings, and how in tune they are to sort of have an amount of intensity and energy in practice and how they prepare for the game because if they’re doing the things the right way, that sort of shows you that they have the right mindset. So usually you have a pretty good feeling going into the game to play well.

“But games are a funny thing. All sports and all games have huge swings in momentum. I watched a couple of NFL games the last couple of days, and I saw huge swings in momentum where one team would be dominating and then something happens. Like, the Dolphins game yesterday was a great example. They could have gone up three scores. They fumble and turn it over right before the half. They were never the same team after that.

“So sometimes you’re ready to play a game and you go out and execute very well, but you got to be able to recapture the momentum in the game when things don’t go well. You got to be able to overcome adversity. So even though you may practice and prepare and start out really well, you’ve got to be able to maintain that intensity and that momentum for 60 minutes in the game. Regardless of what happens, whether other things go well or something bad happens, you got to be able to overcome it.

“I think that’s one of the great things about athletics. I think that is one of the great things about football, is learning how to overcome adversity is probably one of the great lessons in life that will help you be more successful in life. Of course, things don’t always go exactly like we plan to. I think that’s one thing that you can learn from being involved in a team sport especially.”

You were talking about the NFL games during the weekend. How was Christmas? Did Ms. Terry [Saban]get you anything fun? I know you're prepping for a game, but did you get to enjoy it a little bit?

“Yeah, we enjoyed it. We enjoy being around our family. We’ve got a couple grandkids. Our entire family was there this year, which we have a tremendous amount of gratitude for. And it was a lot of fun. And when you have little ones, almost a 3-year-old grandson and a 9-year-old granddaughter, that always makes Christmas even more special. So we had a very enjoyable day, and very thankful for all the things that we are able to enjoy with our family.”

Are you a good gift giver? Are you known as the guy who likes your gifts? Do you give the best gifts?

“The scouting report on me is (laughter) I’m really hard to buy for. I don’t know if that’s an excuse or if it’s a reality. So I either get a sweater, socks, or you can guess what else.”

You're a big believer in getting things fixed as the season goes along. Do you finally feel like in the Auburn game you did, or frustration? Things like penalties that bothered you all season, do you feel like you finally got that where you want it to be?

“We’ve worked really hard all year on things that you’re talking about, the team playing with more discipline, making better choices and decisions about executing because most of the time — and when you analyze what happens good and what happens poorly in a game, it comes down to your ability to execute fundamentals, blocking, tackling, not making poor choices on decisions and getting penalties at critical times in the game. Whether it’s dropping a ball, missing a route, not playing the right coverage, missing a tackle, whatever it might be, it usually comes down to execution.

“So that’s something that we’ve tried to continue to get our players to sort of have the proper respect for what you need to do to play winning football and how it creates value for yourself when you show that you can go out there and play with discipline and can execute and you don’t make the kind of mental errors that really cost your team. Because if you can do those things in a positive way, that creates value for you in the future as well.

“So we worked hard on that. I thought our team finished the season on a really positive note in the way they played the last couple, three games. So hopefully, we can continue to build on that in this game.”

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What Alabama players are seeing from 5-star early enrollees in practice

The timeline seems to shift a little more every year as early enrollees arrive even earlier each cycle. It’s to the point a few from the most recent Alabama class began practice before they signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day. And, for the first time, those early enrollees were able to make the trip to New Orleans where Alabama continues to prep for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama

Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson

Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and players react to Bryce Young and Will Anderson playing in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans have already expressed their excitement in their reactions to quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson opting to play in the Sugar Bowl. But this week, during early media availability Kansas State head coach Chris Kleiman and a few players shared their own reactions to the two Crimson Tide stars decisions.
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard

Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Louisiana state reptile gets its ‘just desserts’

NEW ORLEANS – In his kitchen. In his element. That’s where you’ll find New Orleans executive pastry chef Matt Serkes at The Windsor Court. Matt has a rich resume of dishing up desserts in restaurants from Louisiana to Las Vegas. And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy