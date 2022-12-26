Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Heavy rain and snow, gusty winds will create difficult travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... The next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue to move into our region into this evening. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-55 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta and Rogue Valleys and up in our higher terrain across the region. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' overnight into early Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
A Wind Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the eastern Douglas County foothills, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
kpic
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of increased risk of landslides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is saying with the heavy rain, landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. In addition to landslides, debris flows are possible in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood...
WWEEK
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm
Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
kezi.com
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
thatoregonlife.com
Gale Warning, Possible 20 Foot Waves On Oregon Coast For Next Two Days
2022 is set to go out with a bang on the Oregon Coast as 20+ foot waves are predicted to roll in starting on Monday December 26th, 2022. If you are planning on visiting the beaches, be careful. There are currently gale and storm warnings up and down the Oregon...
kpic
UPDATE: Pacific Power crews quickly work to restore power for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Hundreds of Pacific Power crew members have worked through the night to restore power to thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, roughly 4000 customers in Coos County didn't have power. By Wednesday morning, Pacific Power crews...
KDRV
Pacific Power warns about imminent outage risks from high winds next 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Power is warning this evening that strong wind along Oregon's coast and inland is causing an increased outage risk during the next 24 hours. The electricity utility advises people to check emergency outage kits, keep mobile devices charged and revisit family storm prep plans. It says...
WWEEK
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
