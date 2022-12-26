ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities hairdresser to be featured in Steve Hartman special for life-changing efforts

 3 days ago

Can an act of kindness go viral? It seems so, and CBS News's Steve Hartman examines how small actions can make real change.

On Wednesday, the CBS News special "The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman" shines a light on ordinary people committing extraordinary acts that change lives far beyond their own communities.

One of the people we'll meet in that special is a Twin Cities woman whose life was changed forever by a hairdresser who cared, Katie Steller, founder of the Steller Kindness Project .

Click here for more information about Hartman's special.

Community Policy