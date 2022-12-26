LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying on the leaders of the team to bring that energy every day in practice and just having that mindset, just getting better each and every day and just approaching each day differently and resetting after each day and just coming in getting better that day.” The Bears (3-12) head into Sunday’s game at Detroit on an eight-game losing streak, which matches the franchise record set in 1978 and 2002. Another loss would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO