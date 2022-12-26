ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

By K.D. Drummond
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.

But when it mattered most, offensive Kellen Moore dialed up a brilliant play call that was able to save Dallas’ skin. What makes it more impressive is it’s a play Dallas hadn’t run before, and all signs appear to point to it being installed over the short week following their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Hat tips to John Owning of Pro Football Focus and Jared Dubin of CBS Sports for the pull. All stills are from the Fox Sports broadcast via NFL+.

The Situation

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys had tied the game at 17, giving the ball back to Philly with 1:49 left in the second quarter. The Eagles scored a field goal, and then stopped the Cowboys on a three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Cowboys defenders weren’t able to return the favor, instead allowing a 10-play, 77-yard drive to culminate with a 4th-and-9, Gardner Minshew TD pass to Devonta Smith for 14 yards to stretch the advantage back to 10 points midway through the quarter.

Dallas got the ball, and after their previous failed drive where they passed twice but couldn’t move the chains, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore went run heavy. Way too run heavy for many fans’ tastes, but Moore would have the last laugh thanks to some big-time cojones from the coaching staff.

The play calls - 1st-and-10

On first down from their 25, Moore has the offense line up in S12 (shotgun, 1 running back, two tight ends) with the wideouts both to the left of the formation and Ezekiel Elliott to the right of QB Dak Prescott.

Before the snap, slot WR Noah Brown motions in tight, behind Cowboys left tackle Tyler Smith, essentially giving Dallas an eight-man blocking contingent on the play. Brown will be the backside seal while Smith pulls right, all the way to the outside of the dual-tight ends. Elliott runs off the backside of the tight ends combo block of Hassan Reddick and inside of Smith for a gain of seven.

2nd-and-3

After the successful first-down run, Moore again returns to shotgun, but this time S11 with the passing options stacked vertically out wide; two WRs (Michael Gallup on top of CeeDee Lamb) to the left and TE/WR (Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown) stacked to the right. Elliott is lined up directly two yards behind Prescott at the snap.

At the snap, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith both pull left, leaving center Tyler Biadasz with the responsibility to get to the outside and seal off both Fletcher Cox and Reddick to allow Elliott an alley. It’s a crazy ask and Biadasz can’t get there and the play is stuffed after Cox makes initial contact before Reddick finished off the tackle.

3rd-and-2

Oh look, they’re running out of shotgun again! This time it’s a more traditional split with Schultz inline, Lamb in the slot inside Gallup and Brown wide right. Elliott is offset to the right of Prescott on this play.

Biadasz and Martin’s combo block on Linval Joseph works, but both left guard Connor McGovern and right tackle Tyron Smith get pushed into the alley, squeezing what initially looks like a successful play when Cox gets a paw on Elliott and holds him up for other Eagles tacklers to rally.

Big Boy Call: 4th-and-1 Decision

Dallas is in 4th-and-1, from their own 34-yard line, down 10 points to a team with a backup quarterback. Ben Baldwin’s 4th-Down Bot has a strong recommendation that the Cowboys should go for it, with a +3.8 WPA shift if successful instead of punting.

In other words, with the Cowboys’ trailing by 10 already, not coming away with points on the drive at that point in the game would be more damaging than the difference in giving the Eagles the ball at the Dallas’ 34 vs punting to the Eagles.

McCarthy makes the decision to go for it based on his belief Moore has a play that can get them the yard.

Pepperidge Farms, and Kellen Moore, remembers...

Before breaking down the fourth-down play and result, a look back to Week 15. Dallas’ defense fell for an impressive play schemed up by Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Press Taylor. This was early in the game, on the Jaguars’ first drive where the situation was much less dire.

Jacksonville comes out in S13 personnel with Evan Engram lined up slot left before bringing him in motion after Trevor Lawrence races under center. The play worked wonderfully, springing Travis Etienne for an 11-yard gain and a Jacksonville first down.

Dallas does it better

The Cowboys ran the same play, almost to a T. The one variation, instead of having the pretend push TE in the slot, Dallas had Peyton Hendershot outside of Lamb who was in the slot.

Everything else about the setup was the same, but Dallas’ play worked even better. In the play vs the Jaguars, Dallas was crowding the line of scrimmage, but as can be seen in the still below, the Eagles kept two safeties 10 yards off the line of scrimmage, perhaps fearful because that’s Lamb remaining as the pass-game target and he had torched them to that point.

As the play develops it’s clear this well-timed flip is going to work once the linebacker (57. Edwards) takes a quick step forward) as long as Hendershot seals the edge.

It’s the safeties being so far deep that turns this into an explosive play for the Cowboys and their biggest run of the game.

When it was all said and done, Elliott was 22 yards downfield and into Eagles’ territory.

The play in it's entirety

During this drive, color commentator Greg Olsen was lamenting McCarthy’s halftime comments about wanting to remain dedicated to the running game despite the passing attack working so well. For a minute, he sounded prophetic as the Cowboys weren’t able to convert on third down.

But the insistence here worked for Moore and the offense. The play was worth a +3.4 shift in Expected Points (EPA) and a massive +10 in Win Probability (WPA).

Dallas didn’t score a touchdown on the drive, but did get three points to make it a one-score game once again and the first points of Dallas’ 23-7 second half scoring barrage to win the game.

