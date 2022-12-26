Read full article on original website
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
Uptick in boat motor thefts in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office said GPS devices and boat motors are being targeted by thieves in Martin County. Authorities say travelling criminals work in groups to scout out driveways, storage facilities, and marinas before returning to take motors from boats without a locking mechanism, as well as GPS, Garmins, and Chart Plotters.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95, lanes reopened
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — All lanes were blocked following a crash on I-95. Florida 511 reports that the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened on I-95 northbound near Exit 74 (45th Street). Traffic is building through the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit. Right lanes were blocked, but...
PHOTOS: Two story home damaged in structure fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth. The call came in around 4:30. When crews arrived, they found a two-story structure with...
Crash cleared, lanes reopened on Turnpike's southbound lanes in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, lanes have reopened. FHP said the delay was caused by a two-way crash, no injuries were reported. All lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike's southbound lanes after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Florida Department...
Residents asking for more law enforcement presence after fatal Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly accident on US-1 claimed a life in Jensen beach Monday morning and some residents say there needs to be more law enforcement on the road to prevent deadly crashes. This comes after two fatal accidents in three months in Martin County. A...
Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
Family gives update on man badly injured in hit-and-run at candlelight vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run during a candlelight vigil on Monday night say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in memory of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, who died one year ago — December 26, 2021 — when he crashed his dirt bike on U.S. 1 while a Boynton Beach Police officer was pursuing him.
Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
Deputies warn residents about phone scam in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents in Martin County about an ongoing phone scam in the area. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said phone scammers are calling residents claiming to be law enforcement with a notice that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The...
PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
Police: Teen commits crime in Port St. Lucie while living in Maryland
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old in Maryland is accused of commiting crimes in Port St. Lucie over an online dispute. In November, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a home on SW Marshfield Ct on three separate occasions. The calls would report violent crimes...
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
Fire destroys duplex in Jensen Beach, displaces 2 people
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire that took place overnight left two people in Jensen Beach without a place to stay. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at Fisherman’s Haven community at around midnight. Firefighters said they saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, spreading into the living room.
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another cool start to our day, with warmer temperatures into the afternoon. We're starting with a range of temperatures this morning. We are waking up in the 50s, 60s, and 70s this morning. Skies are mostly clear and most areas stay dry through the day.
Boynton Beach to flush water lines with Chlorine
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — You might notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in your tap water. From Jan. 5 through Jan. 25, the City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat its drinking water. According to the city, this is a preventative...
Deputies find missing man, last seen in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Beckford has been safely located, according to PBSO. A man is missing from out of West Palm Beach. Carlos Beckford, 72, was last seen on Nov. 26 wearing a black jacket and gray pants. Anyone with information should call PBSO dispatch at...
Concrete from former power plant to become reef in Atlantic Ocean off Fort Pierce Inlet
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — About 1,500 tons of concrete from a former Fort Pierce power plant is being sent to the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as an artificial reef. The concrete is being removed from the site of the former H.D. King Power Plant, currently the construction site of King’s Landing, where hotels, retail, apartments and more are expected around 2026.
Boynton Beach City Commission candidate injured by hit-and-run driver
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community activist and City Commission candidate in Boynton Beach is hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night. According to a family friend, Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in Boynton Beach and was preparing to leave when a car hit him and the driver left the scene.
