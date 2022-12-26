FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.

