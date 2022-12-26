ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Oklahoma Sooners to watch on offense in the Cheez-it Bowl

By Ben Dackiw
 3 days ago
The long and arduous 2022 Oklahoma Sooners football season is coming to an end on Dec. 29 as OU takes on Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-it Bowl.

With several opt-outs, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, Sooners fans will have the chance to see a few younger faces get some time to shine. Let’s take a look at some players to watch.

1

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Getting the obvious one out of the way, Dillon Gabriel is one to keep an eye on. While it feels unlikely, this could be the final time Dillon Gabriel wears a Sooners uniform. Jeff Lebby did not give a concrete answer on whether or not Gabriel will return to Norman in 2023.

Gabriel had a career day in Lubbock to end his regular season. While FSU’s defense is a bit stiffer than Texas Tech’s, seeing how Gabriel plays in 2022’s finale will be interesting.

2

Javontae Barnes, RB

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Major was supposed to be Eric Gray’s No. 2. With the power-back dealing with injury troubles down the stretch, the true freshman Javontae Barnes made the most of his opportunity.

With Eric Gray opting out of the bowl, Barnes will be getting the bulk of reps at running back, and with Jeff Lebby calling the plays, Barnes will get the ball quite a bit.

3

Gavin Sawchuk, RB

Gavin Sawchuk (27) goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman] Ou Fall Camp

The former No. 1 player in Colorado is finally going to be seeing some action in the Cheez-it Bowl, with Eric Gray preparing for the NFL Draft and Marcus Major nursing an injured leg. Sawchuk’s only action on offense this season was two carries for five yards against TCU.

Demarco Murray has been assembling a hydra in his running back room. Sawchuk has an opportunity to assert himself with a strong performance heading into the offseason.

4

Tyler Guyton, RT

With Wanya Morris also preparing for the NFL Draft, the former TCU Horned Frog Tyler Guyton will likely start in his place. Guyton started against Texas Tech in the regular season finale and had four starts throughout the season. He played well in spot duty, providing some optimism for the future at tackle.

Morris and Harrison both opting out against Florida State could be a massive problem. The Seminoles have a strong pass rush.

5

Jacob Sexton, LT

Jacob Sexton (76), Edmond, goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

While Jacob Sexton doesn’t have LT on lock with Anton Harrison out of the picture, the former four-star tackle from the state of Oklahoma will at least get an opportunity with Harrison heading to the league.

Again, the Seminoles have a strong pass rush, and Jared Verse will be playing. That gives Sexton and Guyton a difficult test coming off the edge. Jacob Taylor and Aaryn Parks are a couple of other names to be aware of in the offensive tackle rotation.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

