FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Alaska man misses heart transplant due to flight cancellations at Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Patrick Holland needed to fly from Fairbanks, Alaska to Seattle for a heart transplant. He was 1,500 flight miles away from a second chance at a longer life, but because of hundreds of cancellations at Sea-Tac Friday his heart went to the next person on the list.
KATU.com
Sea-Tac airport cancellations postpone Alaska man's heart transplant
SEATTLE — A man from Fairbanks, Alaska, is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call years in the making. Patrick Holland was set to receive a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could...
KATU.com
50 cats, kittens surrendered to animal shelter from Pierce County home
TACOMA, Wash — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has begun taking in around 50 cats and kittens that were brought into the shelter by an "overwhelmed community member" earlier this month. The shelter said they have taken in 20 cats and kittens as of Dec. 29...
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
KATU.com
Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to...
KATU.com
Red Cross assisting flood victims in western Washington
SEATTLE — The American Red Cross Northwest Region is providing shelter, first aid, supplies and emotional support to those impacted by flooding in western Washington. The Red Cross said it’s been a busy week for their volunteers as they responded to high volumes of calls to help those impacted by flooding, power outages and downed trees.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood forces families from homes
SEATTLE - Flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood forced around 10 families from their homes Tuesday morning. Though the floodwaters had mostly receded by Tuesday evening, many of those folks can't return to their homes due to water damage. Several families had to find hotel rooms or other shelter for the night. Residents say the water in some homes rose as high as their hips and also rose very quickly.
kpq.com
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
seattlerefined.com
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?
So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington
Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
Record High Tide in Washington Leads to Jellyfish Stranded in Streets
Earlier this week, a record high tide hit Olympia, Washington. The water from Puget Sound seeped onto the streets and caused major damage along the way. Businesses flooded, cars were submerged, and jellyfish were carried all the way from the sound to the city streets. Unlike their fellow sea creatures,...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
