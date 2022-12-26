ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNCbZ_0jv1ZaE000

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.

Fresh off eggnog hangovers, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap all of the action from the holiday weekend, from a tightly contested Cowboys-Eagles game, to the Packers staying very alive in the NFC playoff hunt and the Tennessee Titans' late-season collapse.

At the end of the show, they react live to the news that the Broncos are moving on from Hackett after less than a season and talk about what the next head coach needs to do to redeem the career of Russell Wilson.

2:05 Philadelphia Eagles 34, Dallas Cowboys 40

8:55 Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20

19:00 Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

26:55 Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14

31:45 Detroit Lions 23, Carolina Panthers 37

38:25 Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18

41:15 New York Giants 24, Minnesota Vikings 27

48:15 Washington Commanders 20, San Francisco 49ers 37

51:50 Seattle Seahawks 10, Kansas City Chiefs 24

53:55 Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

56:30 New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

57:45 Atlanta Falcons 9, Baltimore Ravens 17

60:15 Las Vegas Raiders 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

64:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16 (OT)

67:15 Denver Broncos 14, Los Angeles Rams 51; Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers. The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
The Associated Press

Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Action News Jax

Bold Week 17 predictions: Who will surprise in the fantasy football championship?

Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the fantasy playoff semifinals. Which will come to pass in Week 17?. In three of Jared Goff's last four games, he's passed for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns. He is an absolute lock to hit those marks in Championship Week against an outrageously soft Chicago defense, a group that's allowed 26.2 points per game and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. The Bears have no hope of containing Detroit's loaded receiving corps. Goff is about to deliver a top-three positional finish at the best possible time. — Andy Behrens.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy