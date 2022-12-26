Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
fightnights.com
Adrien Broner reveals he split with PBC following pay disagreement
Premier Boxing Champions could no longer pay Adrien Broner an exorbitant amount of money unless he was willing to take on significant opposition. And for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion from Cincinnati, that was a risk he was unwilling to take. As a result, the working relationship between PBC and Broner came to an apparently halt in October when the 33-year-old announced a three-fight, eight-figure deal (per Broner) with BLK Prime.
Anthony Joshua admits he is ‘out of title race’ as he plans next step
Anthony Joshua has admitted he is ‘out of the championship title race’ as he plans his next step in the heavyweight division.“AJ” last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk while failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.Joshua was then offered a shot at the WBC belt by Tyson Fury, but the Britons could not come to an agreement over what would have been the biggest heavyweight fight of this generation. Fury instead boxed Derek Chisora for a third time, beating his compatriot via TKO to stay undefeated.Joshua, 33, has meanwhile...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce says he’s next for Tyson Fury after Usyk fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce is confident that he’ll be fighting for a world title against the winner of the March undisputed heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has already told Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) that he’ll fight him,...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I’ll Show That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Not A Master Boxer
All signs are pointing toward a showdown between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko to take place in the first half of 2023. Top Rank boss Bob Arum promotes both fighters and he’s indicated that the fight’s going to happen. That would indicate it’s a matter...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Missing Out on ‘Million Dollar’ WWE Paydays Due to US Visa Issues: Report
Tyson Fury’s inability to enter the United States is hampering his ability to earn extravagant paydays from the WWE, according to a report from The Sun. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, could stand to rake in a few million dollars from the veteran wrestling organization but those chances now "appear slim”, The Sun said, because Fury is having trouble getting clearance to enter America, where many of the WWE’s events are held. Many believe Fury’s visa’s difficulties are connected to Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish cartel boss whom Fury has publicly praised as a friend and advisor.
Tyson Fury reveals famous heavyweight upset that sparked his love for boxing after not being interested in the sport
TYSON FURY revealed Hasim Rahman's famous upset over Lennox Lewis sparked his love for boxing. The heavyweight hero was born into boxing with his dad John and uncle Peter both fighters. And Fury was trained by his father from the age of ten but never really had a passion for...
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
BoxingNews24.com
Kicking off boxing in 2023: January preview
By Gav Duthie: January can often be a quiet month in boxing. Promoters know that the public has eaten too much, drank too much, and spent too much after Christmas. It can be a risk to put on big shows, but there is plenty to look forward to in the new year. There was a disappointing end to 2022 in the sport, with many fights falling through, but 2023 as always, promises some big events. Will January set the scene for a big year? Here are the main stories and how 2023 could shape up next year.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
MMAmania.com
U.S. ban costing Tyson Fury ‘millions’ in WWE pay-per-view money
Tyson Fury’s connections to alleged drug cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan, continue to cost him millions of dollars. Back in June 2022, it was revealed that the boxing Heavyweight champion had been denied entry into the United States as part of sanctions against the Kinahan cartel leaders and close supporters. Not only was Fury barred from entering the United States, his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, was also caught up in the ban.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell
Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
The British breakthrough stars looking to emulate Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023
When it comes to British boxing, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have ruled the roost for some time. Yet with both men moving towards their mid-thirties, they aren't going to be around forever.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
