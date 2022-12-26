By Gav Duthie: January can often be a quiet month in boxing. Promoters know that the public has eaten too much, drank too much, and spent too much after Christmas. It can be a risk to put on big shows, but there is plenty to look forward to in the new year. There was a disappointing end to 2022 in the sport, with many fights falling through, but 2023 as always, promises some big events. Will January set the scene for a big year? Here are the main stories and how 2023 could shape up next year.

