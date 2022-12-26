ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Man stabbed during fight in Antioch home; relative arrested

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH – Police are investigating after a fight at an Antioch home Monday morning sent one person to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The fight was reported about 7:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Clayburn Road, where officers found a male victim with stabbing injuries to his upper body and head. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a news release.

The suspect, Jesus Martinez Perez, 20, was found by officers in the front yard of another home on Clayburn.

Perez had a stab wound to his right hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition and will be booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Police said the victim and suspect were related.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

