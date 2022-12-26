ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000

Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
WESTFIELD, MA
valleypressextra.com

Canton community mourns death of CHS student

CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
CANTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Families spending winter break at Springfield's Smead Arena ice rink

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Winter vacation week is leading some families to put on their skates and enjoy some time at the Smead Arena ice rink in Springfield. The Smead Arena is a public ice skating rink in Springfield. The arena is hosting public skating hours Monday through Friday this week...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam authorizes funds to fix historic Captain Charles Leonard House

AGAWAM — After about 75 years, The Captain Charles Leonard House will see a major rehabilitation. Agawam Town Council at a meeting Dec. 19 unanimously authorized using $696,342 from the town’s Community Preservation Act fund for the restoration and rehabilitation of the old stagecoach tavern. It also greenlit an additional $12,384 for the preservation and display of historical documents at the house.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Grant will help Holyoke design Anniversary Hill’s rehabilitation

HOLYOKE — The City Council unanimously accepted a $390,000 grant during its Dec. 20 session to help revitalize Anniversary Hill Park and Scott Tower. Councilor at-large Joseph M. McGiverin said the state grant through the Gateway City Parks Program will support the design phase. The grant requires no financial match on the city’s part.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

Pelis named full-time executive director of Look Park in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON – Back in mid-December, the Look Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Justin Pelis as the fifth executive director of Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park. Pelis was officially named the interim executive director on July 29 after the prior director, Jilian Larkin, decided to step down...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Year in Review 2022

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2022 was a year of social justice issues, large sums of federal funding, and changes within the city. Homelessness continued to be a strong presence in the community after it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community called for police accountability and mental health resources after a man in distress was shot and killed by police following a 911 call.
PITTSFIELD, MA

