Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000
Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
Springfield Community Applauds Good Samaritan Who Saved Officers' Lives
Pedro Perez said he didn't think about what could happen to him when he jumped into a fight to help two police officers who were being attacked by a suspect. He just saw someone in trouble, and he felt compelled to help out. Now, the Springfield community is paying him...
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
wamc.org
Three years in, Pittsfield Gray to Green using community voices to channel funding into city projects
Jaymie Zapata is a public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the group’s liaison to the Pittsfield Gray to Green project. The BRPC is carrying out the initiative through a five-year, almost $1 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health along with the city, 18 Degrees, and Habitat for Humanity.
spectrumnews1.com
Families spending winter break at Springfield's Smead Arena ice rink
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Winter vacation week is leading some families to put on their skates and enjoy some time at the Smead Arena ice rink in Springfield. The Smead Arena is a public ice skating rink in Springfield. The arena is hosting public skating hours Monday through Friday this week...
Springfield COVID-19 & Flu vaccine clinics running through March
There are some upcoming vaccine clinics happening in Springfield and that be running through March.
Agawam authorizes funds to fix historic Captain Charles Leonard House
AGAWAM — After about 75 years, The Captain Charles Leonard House will see a major rehabilitation. Agawam Town Council at a meeting Dec. 19 unanimously authorized using $696,342 from the town’s Community Preservation Act fund for the restoration and rehabilitation of the old stagecoach tavern. It also greenlit an additional $12,384 for the preservation and display of historical documents at the house.
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Court documents have brought new details to light about a man charged with breaking windows at MGM Springfield with a golf club on Christmas Eve. 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after admitting to police that he smashed the windows at the...
MassLive.com
Grant will help Holyoke design Anniversary Hill’s rehabilitation
HOLYOKE — The City Council unanimously accepted a $390,000 grant during its Dec. 20 session to help revitalize Anniversary Hill Park and Scott Tower. Councilor at-large Joseph M. McGiverin said the state grant through the Gateway City Parks Program will support the design phase. The grant requires no financial match on the city’s part.
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
Former Mayor Daniel Knapik to head Westfield’s Medical Reserve Corps
WESTFIELD - Former Mayor Daniel Knapik is returning to Westfield to head the Medical Reserve Corps in an effort to revitalize the program and give the city more resources when dealing with natural disasters. Health Director Joseph Rouse told the Board of Health Dec. 14 that Knapik would be taking...
Single family residence sells in Huntington for $539,000
Thomas Garran and Jianghong Wu acquired the property at 117 County Road, Huntington, from Adrene S Adams and Douglas S Adams on Dec. 9, 2022, for $539,000 which works out to $397 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 1,890,504 square-foot lot.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With sub-freezing temperatures, some Springfield residents told Western Mass News they have been left without heat for hours over Christmas, some even days. For many, the heat is still on and off. It is a story we have reported on for months – people living in...
thereminder.com
Pelis named full-time executive director of Look Park in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON – Back in mid-December, the Look Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Justin Pelis as the fifth executive director of Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park. Pelis was officially named the interim executive director on July 29 after the prior director, Jilian Larkin, decided to step down...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Year in Review 2022
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2022 was a year of social justice issues, large sums of federal funding, and changes within the city. Homelessness continued to be a strong presence in the community after it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community called for police accountability and mental health resources after a man in distress was shot and killed by police following a 911 call.
Man allegedly smashes window at MGM Springfield with golf club
A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a window at MGM Springfield.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
Second Chance Animal Services needs your help in preparation for the new year
Second Chance Animal Services is asking for the public's help as they prepare to help pets in the new year.
First Night Northampton, Holyoke’s First Night Jr. and festive fun at MGM Springfield will ring in 2023
Live music, comedy, fireworks, ceremonial ball “drops” and “raisings” and magic all await New Year’s Eve revelers young and old on Saturday as families and older adults on their own ring in 2023. “We’re excited to be back live and in-person. There is nothing better...
