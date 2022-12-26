Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Henry sets multiple national powerlifting records in her division
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We start with this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete. Jacksonville’s Kate Henry has quickly become one of the nation’s top powerlifters in her age group. She has set multiple national records in the junior 16–17-year-old division. “Originally I started with a little...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Dept. puts out residential fire on S. 7th St.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple groups of first responders, including the Wilmington Fire Department, helped put out a residential fire in Wilmington on Wednesday. A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman says fire crews were called to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 7th St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach to begin parking pass, decal, golf cart permit sales soon
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will begin their sale of 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits next month. Beginning January 3rd, golf cart permits will be available for purchase at Town Hall. They’ll be available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County beekeepers working to keep bee population safe
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work is being done to ensure some of the area’s most needed residents stay warm in these frigid temperatures. Susan Warwick, president of the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association, says with the high wind speeds and cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, concern is growing for safety of the bees.
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification. On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon David filed a petition for his removal and permanent disqualification Thursday. Sales of Carolina Beach’s parking and re-entry...
WECT
Teen in wheelchair gets a new driveway thanks to community-wide effort
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most teens found gifts like new clothes or video games wrapped under their tree, for one Leland teen, one of the best gifts he received this year was a new driveway. “It’s gonna make it easier for me,” 10th grader Ricco McDonald said. “I don’t...
WECT
Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
WECT
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene officially sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff; DA files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is stepping back into his role as Columbus County’s top cop. He has now been sworn-in for a new term as sheriff. Greene was sworn in Thursday morning around 8:30 in front of the old Columbus County Board of Education building, surrounded by fellow law enforcement and residents.
